Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) CEO and President Jeffrey W. Albers Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CEO and President of Blueprint Medicines Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W. Albers (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of BPMC on 08/19/2021 at an average price of $92.68 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.
For the complete insider trading history of BPMC, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment