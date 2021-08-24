Logo
Skanska builds new road grade separation in City of Industry, California, USA, for USD 96M, about SEK 845M

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSTERSUND, Sweden, Aug. 24, 2021

OSTERSUND, Sweden, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments to serve as the contractor for the Fullerton Road Grade Separation Project in City of Industry, Southern California, USA. The contract is worth USD 96M, about SEK 845M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2021.

The project will lower Fullerton Road under the existing Union Pacific railroad tracks in City of Industry, between Rowland Street and State Route 60. Additionally, a six-lane roadway underpass, four-track railroad bridge and a bridge for Railroad Street spanning Fullerton Road will be constructed.

Construction begins in third quarter 2021 with completion expected in fourth quarter 2024.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Yena Williams, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213 514 2918

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-road-grade-separation-in-city-of-industry--california--usa--for-usd-96m--about-se,c3401491

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3401491/1457618.pdf

20210824 US road grade separation

favicon.png?sn=IO84391&sd=2021-08-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-new-road-grade-separation-in-city-of-industry-california-usa-for-usd-96m-about-sek-845m-301361224.html

SOURCE Skanska

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO84391&Transmission_Id=202108240147PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO84391&DateId=20210824
