Nordson Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire NDC Technologies, Expanding Its Test and Inspection Capabilities

Nordson+Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the NDC Technologies business, a leading global provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control, from Spectris plc (SXS: LSE). The acquisition expands Nordson’s test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies. The all-cash transaction, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, is valued at $180 million.

“We are excited to welcome NDC Technologies’ nearly 300 employees into the Nordson family. They will bring exciting new capabilities and expertise to our test and inspection platform,” said Jeffrey Pembroke, executive vice president, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions. “NDC’s customer-centric business model, differentiated technology and end markets make it a very Nordson-like business. This acquisition is further progress on our Nordson Ascend Strategy to achieve top-tier growth with leading margins and returns. We look forward to applying the NBS Next growth framework and investing in NDC’s greatest opportunities for profitable growth.”

NDC Technologies, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, generates approximately $90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA. Its technology portfolio includes in-line measurement sensors, gauges and analyzers using near-infrared, laser, X-ray, optical and nucleonic technologies, as well as proprietary algorithms and software. These precision applications ensure quality and reliability within the customers’ manufacturing processes. NDC also expands Nordson’s test and inspection platform beyond electronics into new end markets, including consumer non-durable, film extrusion & converting, cable & tubing and energy storage.

Nordson Corporation is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative precision technologies for critical customer applications in consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. The Company’s products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or www.facebook.com%2Fnordson.

