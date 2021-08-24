Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc ( LSE:GYS, Financial) (the 'Company'), announces that it was notified on 23 August 2021 that on 20 August 2021 Tina Southall, Chief People Officer of Gamesys Group plc, sold ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:



PDMR Number of Ordinary Shares sold Price Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held Tina Southall 23,418 £18.40 70,254 0.06%



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

Notification of a Transaction

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Tina Southall 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief People Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Disposal of 23,418 Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £18.40 Volume 23,418 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 20 August 2021 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7478 8100

[email protected]

Finsbury

James Leviton

Robert Allen

+44 (0)20 7251 3801

[email protected]

