Ponsse´s innovative solutions for working on slopes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HELSINKI, Aug. 24, 2021

HELSINKI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse's cut-to-length forest machines have proved to be excellent harvesting solutions, also on steep slopes. Environmentally friendly and safe harvesting solutions for slopes are in high demand, especially when harvesting takes place in areas with varying terrain and steepness.

"Our solutions are always based on our customers' needs, and our forest machines designed for steep slopes are no exception. We test and develop them together with our customers in truly demanding conditions, for example, in China, Brazil, North America, and in Central Europe," says Marko Mattila, Sales, Service, and Marketing Director at Ponsse. "We have invested in the testing and research equipment required for the development of slope harvesting solutions at our Vieremä factory, and we have even built an artificial slope for testing and studying in detail how our products operate in slope conditions."

PONSSE Synchrowinch is one of the most important optional equipment required for cut-to-length (CTL) forest machines when working on steep slopes. It helps the forest machine remain highly productive in an environmentally friendly and safe way compared to alternative manual methods also in demanding conditions. Working on slopes is no novelty globally but, as the environmentally friendly cut-to-length logging method is becoming more common, it will develop in a safer and more effective direction, minimising any damage to the terrain.

Ponsse's solutions for working on slopes

  • Eight-wheeled harvesters and forwarders, combined with balanced bogies, offer tractive force, stability, and comfort for the operator.
  • Engines, brakes, and tanks developed for slope conditions.
  • PONSSE Synchrowinch and other options designed for working on slopes.
  • Efficiency and productivity of cut-to-length (CTL) forest machines – no need to pull cables or wires manually.
  • Smooth working – by using the winch, the machine can be moved smoothly, even in demanding locations

PONSSE Synchrowinch is available for PONSSE Cobra, Ergo 8W and Bear harvesters and Buffalo, Bison, and Elephant and Elephant King forwarders. The winch is optional equipment installed in forest machines during the installation stage.

Register to our English online event held on the 25f of August.
https://www.ponsse.com/en/ponsse-studio-presents/steep-slope-webinar#/

  • At 10 am EEST, the event will be subtitled in German and Russian.
  • At 6 pm EEST, the event will be subtitled in Spanish and Portuguese.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Mattila, Ponsse Plc, Sales, Service and Marketing Director
Tel. +358 40 0596297, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/ponsse-s-innovative-solutions-for-working-on-slopes,c3401656

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO84533&sd=2021-08-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ponsses-innovative-solutions-for-working-on-slopes-301361374.html

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO84533&Transmission_Id=202108240522PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO84533&DateId=20210824
