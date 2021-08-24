Logo
Kim Bredahl Joins Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as Senior Vice President, B&W Renewable

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that Kim Bredahl will join the company as Senior Vice President, B&W Renewable, effective Sept. 1, 2021. Establishing this key leadership role further strengthens the company’s commitment to the continued growth of its renewable energy business as customers seek efficient and environmentally sustainable power generation that supports a circular economy, including B&W’s industry-leading waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy technologies, and products for the pulp and paper industry.

“Kim has extensive global experience and insight in the waste-to-energy sector, and a strong track record in international project development,” said Kenneth Young, B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re pleased to have him on our team as the demand for our technology solutions continues to increase and as we execute our long-term plans to grow this important segment of our business.”

Bredahl has more than 30 years of experience in engineering, project management, sales, and marketing in the energy industry. Since 2019, Bredahl has served as Director and Authorised Officer, Sales, Public Relations and Marketing, for Steinmüller Babcock Environment, a global provider of waste-to-energy and power plant technology solutions. He also has served in multiple leadership and project management positions within the waste-to-energy sector, including Managing Director and Sales Director. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a degree in Business Administration from Copenhagen University.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Renewable

Babcock & Wilcox Renewable offers cost-effective technologies for efficient and environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. B&W Renewable’s leading technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the growth of its B&W Renewable business segment. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210824005292r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005292/en/

