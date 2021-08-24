Logo
First Advantage to Host Upcoming Webinar Series on State of Drug Screening

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA , Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:First Advantage ( FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital
WHAT:Will host a webinar series exploring the state of drug screening.
WHEN:“In the Weeds on Today’s Drug Testing Landscape” will take place on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
“The New Future of Drug Screening” will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
WHERE:
To sign up for the August 31 event, click here.
To register for the September 23 webinar, click here.

DETAILS:

According to a June 2021 report from the American Medical Association, COVID-19 has increased drug abuse. Information from health agencies, law enforcement, emergency medical services, research journals and other sources indicates that every state has experienced a spike in overdoses or related problems during the pandemic. For employers, this is particularly concerning from a workplace safety and productivity perspective, especially in the face of potential regulatory testing changes. During these webinars, First Advantage will explore the state of drug screening and share expert insights to help employers navigate this “new” future.

“In the Weeds on Today’s Drug Testing Landscape”

On August 31, Josephine Kenney, Chief Global Compliance Officer for First Advantage, will join Bill Current, President and Founder of Current Consulting Group, to discuss the findings of this year’s employer drug testing survey conducted by Current’s organization. Kenney and Current will examine what’s happening now, the leading trends shaping employers’ actions and consider how employers can better manage the challenges of today’s drug screening landscape. Approved for one (1) continuing education credit hour from SHRM and HRCI.

To sign up, click here.

“The New Future of Drug Screening”

Recognizing the post-COVID-19 need for a highly digitized approach to recruiting, subject matter experts from First Advantage will deliver a demo of a virtual drug screening technology and explain how a leading retailer streamlined its process using this solution, reducing screening turnaround times and minimizing administrative burden. Session attendees will hear about macro trends in drug testing and compliance, including thoughts and considerations related to marijuana screening, and learn about changes in candidate onboarding expectations, complete with drug screening program suggestions that can help businesses onboard faster and reduce candidate drop-offs. Approved for one (1) continuing education credit hour from SHRM and HRCI.

To register, click here.

About First Advantage

First Advantage ( FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safe environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact:
Elisabeth Warrick
First Advantage
[email protected]
(888) 314-9761
