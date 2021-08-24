TELUS International Opens Third Digital CX Delivery Center in the U.S., Expanding into North Charleston

TELUS+International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today announced the opening of its third site in the U.S. with a new digital CX delivery center in North Charleston. The company plans to create approximately 1,200 jobs by 2022 in North Charleston, adding to its more than 2,400 team members currently supporting digital CX and digital transformation programs from Las Vegas, Nevada and Folsom, California.

"Following our successful second-quarter results announced late last month, which included double-digit organic growth, our company continues to hire top talent and open new sites around the world in order to support our clients’ growing needs for differentiated digital customer experience and digital transformation services,” said Chuck Koskovich, Chief Operating Officer, TELUS International. “We are thrilled to announce our newest site opening today in North Charleston and to recruit a significant number of new team members to join our global family of more than 56,000 who are without a doubt, driving the positive momentum we continue to achieve in the market.”

TELUS International’s delivery center in North Charleston is 80,000 square feet and features inspiring and spacious workspaces filled with natural light, as well as a long list of amenities for employees, including top-grade ergonomic workstations, a 24/7 gym, an onsite coffee shop, and an open-air BBQ area with a fire pit. In addition, the company offers competitive salaries and benefits including 401(k) and 401(k) matching, dental, health and vision insurance, and paid time off. Due to the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company supports remote work options as needed as well as enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures onsite to ensure employee safety.

“What makes North Charleston such an attractive destination for TELUS International’s first site on the east coast is its thriving technology scene, cultural diversity, and focus on education,” added Koskovich. “At TELUS International, our unique caring culture is reflected in how we prioritize our team members’ experiences by customizing the spaces, benefits, and amenities at each individual location to best meet the diverse needs of our global workforce. We believe that engaged, inspired team members are the best brand ambassadors of our clients’ products and services.”

TELUS International’s industry expertise covers tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. From its new site in North Charleston, TELUS International will provide high-tech and high-touch customer experiences to leading global brands, such as multinational financial services company Barclays.

Embodying #WeGiveWhereWeLive

As part of the company’s investment in the region, TELUS International also donated $10,000 to the Teachers' Supply Closet, a nonprofit organization that provides free supplies, such as notebooks, glue sticks, colored pencils and crayons, and hand sanitizer, to educators who teach at schools in the Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties where the majority of students rely on subsidized meal programs.

Education-focused initiatives have been a core pillar in TELUS International’s corporate social responsibility program globally over the past 16 years. The company has organized large-scale volunteer initiatives such as building schools in Guatemala, renovating centers for children with hearing impairments in Bulgaria, and developing programming to teach youth in the Philippines about internet safety.

“We understand the importance of contributing to the well-being of the citizens and communities where our team members and their families live and work, and as such, we volunteer our time and fund meaningful charitable programs in every region where we operate around the world,” said Koskovich. “In North Charleston, we are honored to support the Teachers’ Supply Closet’s mission to meet the educational and creative needs of students in the Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties in South Carolina. Every child deserves the tools and resources they need to be their best selves, and we are looking forward to getting more actively involved within the North Charleston community in the months and years ahead.”

Employer of choice in the digital CX industry

TELUS International is an award-winning employer with an industry-leading employee engagement score of 86% (as measured by Kincentric) in 2020. The company leverages its breadth of next-gen digital capabilities internally to provide differentiated team member experiences, such as 100% virtual recruitment, hiring and onboarding, HR-focused chatbots to answer team member questions, and Cosmos, the company’s internal social media platform. The company also prioritizes learning and development opportunities for its team members, providing access to numerous online learning, training, and upskilling opportunities to help advance their careers.

Most recently, TELUS International was recognized on Fast+Company%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplace+for+Innovators international list, named one of the+2021+Achievers+50+Most+Engaged+Workplaces%26reg%3B, and listed on Mogul%27s+Top+100+Workplaces with the best diversity and inclusion initiatives. In 2020, the organization was also recognized at The+Stevie%26reg%3B+Awards+for+Great+Employers for its innovative use of HR-related technology and programs to keep employees productive, trained, informed, and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. TELUS International was also listed on Forbes+World%27s+Best+Employers+2020 with its parent company, TELUS.

Click here for more information on the open positions available to candidates in the North Charleston area.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $4 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2015. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.

