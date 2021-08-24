Logo
Nova Space Announces Launch of Its First Space Industry Professional Development Training Course

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nova Space Inc., a subsidiary of Pure Capital Solutions, announces the launch of its first product at the 36th Space Symposium

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Space Inc, the subsidiary of Pure Capital Solutions (OTC Ticker Symbol: PCST), is excited to announce the release of its first Space Professional Development product at the 36th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs. This product will be the first of many in a line of professional development courses produced by Nova Space Inc that were created by Space Experts with over 50 years of combined experience. Our industry experts provide the necessary breadth and depth to a curriculum that is standardized across the industry and tailored to each client.

Over the past decade, the space industry has seen rapid expansion which has not slowed, even under the pressures of the previous year. While many companies are focused on technologies and capability development, Nova Space's focus is on people. "For this industry to grow, expand, and fully mature, we must further develop the space professional workforce that supports taking the next steps in systems and technology. Nova Space is here to assist in this growth with a wide-range of course offerings," said Joseph Horvath, CEO.

The initial Space Professional Course is designed for a broad range of experience levels from novice to expert. For the novice it provides a syllabus designed to help our customers learn and understand the full range of space operations topics. For the experienced professional, the course will expand on their current knowledge and industry experience. Additionally, those with industry experience will receive a refresher on topics not normally applied to their current careers. These enhancements in the curriculum are aimed to provide clients career growth, foster communication, and increase industry knowledge. Our course offerings are asynchronous, scalable, and can be completed on the customer's timeframe, while also being aligned closely with industry and government requirements. The benefit of our platform is that it reduces time to competency and provides a safe and challenging practice of real-world scenarios. This type of course structure optimizes how clients learn and retain knowledge.

Throughout the remainder of the year, Nova Space will continue to expand its offering with more advanced and focused courses for our clients with the aim of providing a more formal certification to the industry. Those in Colorado Springs area are welcome to experience a demonstration of the product at the 36th Annual Space Symposium.

Forward-looking Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=CG83552&sd=2021-08-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nova-space-announces-launch-of-its-first-space-industry-professional-development-training-course-301360844.html

SOURCE Nova Space Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG83552&Transmission_Id=202108240600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG83552&DateId=20210824
