China Zenix Auto International Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Press Release and Conference Call for August 31, 2021

PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
- Teleconference to be held at 8:00 A.M. EDT/8:00 P.M. Beijing Time -

PR Newswire

ZHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2021

ZHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTC: ZXAIY) ("Zenix Auto" or "the Company"), one of the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturers in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 before the market opens.

To participate, please call the following numbers 5 minutes before the call start time and ask to be connected to the "China Zenix Auto" conference call:

Phone Number: +1-877-407-0782 (North America)
Phone Number: +1-201-689-8567 (International)
Phone Number: +86-400-120-2840 (Mainland China)

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until September 31, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are: U.S. Toll Free Number +1-877-481-4010, International dial-in number +1-919-882-2331 using Conference ID "42534 " to access the replay.

About China Zenix Auto International Limited

China Zenix Auto International Limited is one of the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturers in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume. The Company offers more than 800 series of aluminum wheels, tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and internationally. The Company's products are primarily sold to large PRC commercial vehicle manufacturers and exported to over 54 distributors in more than 24 countries worldwide. With six large, strategically located manufacturing facilities in multiple regions across China, the Company has a designed annual production capacity of approximately 15.5 million units of steel and aluminum wheels as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit: www.zenixauto.com/en.

Safe Harbor

The Company may make written or oral forward-looking statements in periodic reports filed with the SEC, annual reports to shareholders, press releases such as this announcement, other written materials furnished to investors, and oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these risks is included in the Company's annual Form 20-F filings with the SEC. The coronavirus outbreak, together with a deterioration of the general economic conditions and the automobile industry triggered by the outbreak in part, has adversely affected the financial position and operating results of the Company. The outbreak's impact on our supplier and customers, including disruptions and inefficiencies in the supply chain, could be unpredictable. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Kevin Theiss
Investor Relations
212-521-4050
[email protected]

SOURCE China Zenix Auto International Limited

