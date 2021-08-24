Logo
Evolution Petroleum Announces Fiscal Year-End 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, September 13, 2021. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Jason Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer and Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: September 14, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern

Call: 844-369-8770 (Toll free United States & Canada)

862-298-0840 (International)

To listen live via webcast over the internet, click the link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2188/42587 or go to our website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com/. A replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call through December 13, 2021 and will be accessible by calling 877-481-4010 (Toll free United States & Canada); 919-882-2331 (International) with the replay pin number of 42587.

About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest assets are our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi Field, our interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome Field, and our recently acquired interest in the Barnett Shale in Texas. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts:
Jason Brown, President & CEO
Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO
(713) 935-0122
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661024/Evolution-Petroleum-Announces-Fiscal-Year-End-2021-Earnings-Release-Conference-Call

img.ashx?id=661024

