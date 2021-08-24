FactSet Appoints Linda S. Huber as Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FactSet Appoints Linda S. Huber as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Huber Brings Extensive Finance and Operations Experience, Including 15 Years as a Public Company CFO

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (:FDS) (

FDS, Financial), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced the appointment of Linda S. Huber as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will join FactSet in early October 2021.

Huber brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 15 years as a public company CFO. As CFO, Huber will lead FactSet’s global finance organization and oversee all financial functions, including accounting, corporate development, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), treasury, tax, and investor and media relations. She will report to Phil Snow, FactSet’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Linda to our leadership team,” said Snow. “Linda is a seasoned business leader with extensive financial and operations experience in our industry. She has a proven track record of delivering results and creating shareholder value. I am confident her leadership and expertise will be a tremendous asset to FactSet as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

“I am excited to join FactSet and to partner with its talented team to drive long-term growth,” said Huber. “FactSet’s strong financial performance and innovative solutions truly position it as an industry leader, and I look forward to applying my knowledge and experience to help the Company achieve even greater success in the future.”

Huber most recently served as CFO of MSCI Inc., where she had responsibility for the company’s global finance activities, including controllership, FP&A, tax, treasury, investor relations, and enterprise risk management. Prior to joining MSCI, she served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Moody’s Corporation from May 2005 to June 2018. Earlier in her career, Huber held a variety of increasingly senior roles in financial services, including Executive Vice President and CFO at U.S. Trust Company, a subsidiary of Charles Schwab & Company, Inc.; Managing Director at Freeman & Co.; Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development and Assistant Treasurer at PepsiCo.; Vice President of the Energy Investment Banking Group at Bankers Trust Co.; and Associate in the Natural Resources Group at The First Boston Corp.

Huber also held the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army. She earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.S. degree in business and economics from Lehigh University. Huber currently serves on the board of directors of the Bank of Montreal.

Huber will succeed Helen Shan, who, as previously announced, has assumed leadership of FactSet’s sales organization as Chief Revenue Officer. Shan will continue to serve as CFO until Huber joins FactSet in October 2021.

About FactSet

FactSet (:FDS | FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 155,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

Media
Jennifer Berlin
+1 617.330.4122
[email protected]

Media & Investor Relations:
Rima Hyder
+1 857.265.7523
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxMzgyOSM0MzcxNTk0IzIwMjA0NzI=
FactSet-Research-Systems-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment