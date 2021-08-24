ePlay Announces Sports App Fan Freak Submitted to App Store

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ePlay Announces Sports App Fan Freak Submitted to App Store

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

New platform allows users to predict and win with the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, and more

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it has submitted Fan Freak to the Apple App Store for approval. Fan Freak allows users to play daily fantasy, pick sheet, and streak games with NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, and more. Fan Freak is free to play and free to download. Fan Freak users purchase streak extensions to build streaks and earn cash prizes. ePlay has been working with Apple in order to release the app in anticipation of upcoming milestones in new gaming legislation in Canada and elsewhere. To obtain exclusive early access to Fan Freak, sign up.

w0R_v72Bi216X3yq-xCCKYrScBCMqsUDvUSbC-wXbU0_5TodgrQguMNb1CNVYPb0L9-M5ea_siBEkQkcBLscrvkKywf6_LNvz8V14SlXMbXcQyA-mgIbCnvXqlVo3TGoVnIC7Crw.jpg

"Fan Freak leverages our deep sports and esports background," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "This zero-cost-to-play sports gaming solution is popular with all types of sports fans. In addition, COVID-19 taught us that sports are not forever and evergreen, schedule disruptions, live audience bans, and player infections are terribly disruptive. So, Fan Freak will add something that no other sports app includes - live matches, broadcasts, stats, and betting from sporting events happening around the metaverse."

Fan Freak is also interoperable with ePlay's sports metaverse. At the same time as sports and eSports gaming is being launched in Fan Freak, ePlay has been testing gaming in the metaverse. Picking the winner in the metaverse will take the same skills as picking an NFL fantasy sports team or predicting the results of a race or event. Games and races are played every day in the metaverse, there is no need to wait for Sunday's kick-off. Recently theScore, a sports news and entertainment app repositioning itself in the mobile sports betting market, announced it was to be acquired by Penn National for $2 billion. Sports gaming will likely continue to see significant traction and expansion.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games
Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android
Outbreak ES - iOS
Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android
SwishAR ES - iOS
SwishAR - iOS / Android
Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android
Big Swish - iOS
Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me
Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:
ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857‬
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661041/ePlay-Announces-Sports-App-Fan-Freak-Submitted-to-App-Store

img.ashx?id=661041

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment