Monarch Mining Files a Technical Report for Its Beaufor Mine Project

The Beaufor Mine technical report shows an estimated Measured Mineral Resource of 328,500 tonnes grading at 5.7 g/t Au for a total of 59,900 ounces of gold and an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 956,400 tonnes grading at 5.2 g/t Au for a total of 159,300 ounces, a significant increase compared to the previous mineral resource estimate (see press release dated January 28, 2021).

Inferred resource estimated at 818,900 tonnes grading 4.7 g/t Au for a total of 122,500 ounces, a 307% increase (+92,400 ounces) versus the resource estimate announced in January 2021.

Mineral resource estimate (MRE) developed for an underground scenario using cut-off grades of 2.8 g/t Au (>=45 degree dip) and 3.2 g/t Au (<45 degree dip). The cut-off grades were calculated using a gold price of US$1,550 per ounce.

The new MRE includes 166 mineralized zones with a minimum true thickness of 2.4 m.

Compared to the previous MRE, the new MRE incorporates a part of the 2020‒2021 drill results (+ 5,066.6 m of drilling in 22 surface diamond drillholes (DDH), and + 12,729.3 m in 131 underground DDH) and uses a block modelling methodology with the interpretation and 3D modelling of 166 mineralized zones. In the previous MRE, the mineral resource was estimated using the polygonal methodology in 2D with a total of 63 mineralized zones.

Approximately 24,700 metres of the ongoing 42,500-metre diamond drilling program are not included in the current MRE.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / MONARCH MINING CORPORATION ('Monarch' or the 'Corporation') ( TSX:GBAR, Financial) ( OTCQX:GBARF, Financial) announces that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Beaufor Mine project. Monarch published a press release on July 28, 2021 (see press release), which summarized the assumptions and key results contained in the technical report. There are no material differences between the assumptions and estimates contained in Monarch's press release dated July 28, 2021, pertaining to this property, from those contained in the technical report that was filed today, and which is available on Monarch's website (see technical report).

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christian Tessier, P.Geo., the Corporation's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corporation ( TSX:GBAR, Financial) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four advanced projects, including the fully permitted past-producing Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other advanced assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch's wholly owned and fully permitted Beacon 750 tpd mill. Monarch owns 28,702 hectares (287 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host 714,982 ounces of combined measured and indicated gold resources and 421,793 ounces of combined inferred resources.

Table 1: Monarch combined gold resources

Tonnes

(metric) Grade

(g/t Au) Ounces Beaufor Mine1 Measured Resources 328,500 5.7 59,900 Indicated Resources 956,400 5.2 159,300 Total Measured and Indicated 1,284,900 5.3 219,200 Total Inferred 818,900 4.7 122,500 Croinor Gold2 Measured Resources 80,100 8.44 21,700 Indicated Resources 724,500 9.20 214,300 Total Measured and Indicated 804,600 9.12 236,000 Total Inferred 160,800 7.42 38,400 McKenzie Break3 In-pit Total Indicated 1,441,377 1.80 83,305 Total Inferred 2,243,562 1.44 104,038 Underground Total Indicated 387,720 5.03 62,677 Total Inferred 1,083,503 4.21 146,555 Swanson4 In-pit Total Indicated 1,864,000 1.76 105,400 Total Inferred 29,000 2.46 2,300 Underground Total Indicated 91,000 2.86 8,400 Total Inferred 87,000 2.87 8,000 TOTAL COMBINED5 Measured and Indicated Resources Inferred Resources 714,982 421,793 1 Source: Mineral Resource Estimate of the Beaufor Mine Project, July 23, 2021, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Clovis Auger, P. Geo. and Dario Evangelista P. Eng., BBA Inc. 2 Source: Monarch Gold prefeasibility study (January 19, 2018) and resource estimate (January 8, 2016). This resource estimate was prepared for Monarch Gold and has not been reviewed by a qualified person for Monarch Mining as required under National Instrument 43-101 and is thus considered as an historical estimate. 3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, February 1, 2021, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., GoldMinds GeoServices Inc. 4 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc. 5 Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

