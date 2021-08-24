Logo
Monarch Mining Files a Technical Report for Its Beaufor Mine Project

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • The Beaufor Mine technical report shows an estimated Measured Mineral Resource of 328,500 tonnes grading at 5.7 g/t Au for a total of 59,900 ounces of gold and an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 956,400 tonnes grading at 5.2 g/t Au for a total of 159,300 ounces, a significant increase compared to the previous mineral resource estimate (see press release dated January 28, 2021).
  • Inferred resource estimated at 818,900 tonnes grading 4.7 g/t Au for a total of 122,500 ounces, a 307% increase (+92,400 ounces) versus the resource estimate announced in January 2021.
  • Mineral resource estimate (MRE) developed for an underground scenario using cut-off grades of 2.8 g/t Au (>=45 degree dip) and 3.2 g/t Au (<45 degree dip). The cut-off grades were calculated using a gold price of US$1,550 per ounce.
  • The new MRE includes 166 mineralized zones with a minimum true thickness of 2.4 m.
  • Compared to the previous MRE, the new MRE incorporates a part of the 2020‒2021 drill results (+ 5,066.6 m of drilling in 22 surface diamond drillholes (DDH), and + 12,729.3 m in 131 underground DDH) and uses a block modelling methodology with the interpretation and 3D modelling of 166 mineralized zones. In the previous MRE, the mineral resource was estimated using the polygonal methodology in 2D with a total of 63 mineralized zones.
  • Approximately 24,700 metres of the ongoing 42,500-metre diamond drilling program are not included in the current MRE.

    • MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / MONARCH MINING CORPORATION ('Monarch' or the 'Corporation') (

    TSX:GBAR, Financial) (OTCQX:GBARF, Financial) announces that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Beaufor Mine project. Monarch published a press release on July 28, 2021 (see press release), which summarized the assumptions and key results contained in the technical report. There are no material differences between the assumptions and estimates contained in Monarch's press release dated July 28, 2021, pertaining to this property, from those contained in the technical report that was filed today, and which is available on Monarch's website (see technical report).

    The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christian Tessier, P.Geo., the Corporation's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

    About Monarch

    Monarch Mining Corporation (

    TSX:GBAR, Financial) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four advanced projects, including the fully permitted past-producing Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other advanced assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch's wholly owned and fully permitted Beacon 750 tpd mill. Monarch owns 28,702 hectares (287 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host 714,982 ounces of combined measured and indicated gold resources and 421,793 ounces of combined inferred resources.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

    FOR MORE INFORMATION:

    Jean-Marc Lacoste, 1-888-994-4465|
    President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]

    Mathieu Séguin, 1-888-994-4465
    Vice President, Corporate Development, [email protected]

    Elisabeth Tremblay, 1-888-994-4465
    Senior Geologist - Communications Specialist, [email protected]
    www.monarchmining.com

    Table 1: Monarch combined gold resources

    Tonnes
    (metric)

    Grade
    (g/t Au)

    Ounces

    Beaufor Mine1
    Measured Resources

    328,500

    5.7

    59,900

    Indicated Resources

    956,400

    5.2

    159,300

    Total Measured and Indicated

    1,284,900

    5.3

    219,200

    Total Inferred

    818,900

    4.7

    122,500

    Croinor Gold2
    Measured Resources

    80,100

    8.44

    21,700

    Indicated Resources

    724,500

    9.20

    214,300

    Total Measured and Indicated

    804,600

    9.12

    236,000

    Total Inferred

    160,800

    7.42

    38,400

    McKenzie Break3
    In-pit
    Total Indicated

    1,441,377

    1.80

    83,305

    Total Inferred

    2,243,562

    1.44

    104,038

    Underground
    Total Indicated

    387,720

    5.03

    62,677

    Total Inferred

    1,083,503

    4.21

    146,555

    Swanson4
    In-pit
    Total Indicated

    1,864,000

    1.76

    105,400

    Total Inferred

    29,000

    2.46

    2,300

    Underground
    Total Indicated

    91,000

    2.86

    8,400

    Total Inferred

    87,000

    2.87

    8,000

    TOTAL COMBINED5

    Measured and Indicated Resources

    Inferred Resources

    714,982

    421,793

    1 Source: Mineral Resource Estimate of the Beaufor Mine Project, July 23, 2021, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Clovis Auger, P. Geo. and Dario Evangelista P. Eng., BBA Inc.

    2 Source: Monarch Gold prefeasibility study (January 19, 2018) and resource estimate (January 8, 2016). This resource estimate was prepared for Monarch Gold and has not been reviewed by a qualified person for Monarch Mining as required under National Instrument 43-101 and is thus considered as an historical estimate.

    3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, February 1, 2021, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., GoldMinds GeoServices Inc.

    4 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc.

    5 Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

    SOURCE: Monarch Mining Corporation



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/660915/Monarch-Mining-Files-a-Technical-Report-for-Its-Beaufor-Mine-Project

