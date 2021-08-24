Logo
Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture+Ventures, in ixlayer, a provider of technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing. The company’s telehealth platform allows players across the healthcare ecosystem to offer convenient and scalable health testing in a virtual environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005188/en/

Ixlayer.jpg

Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing (Photo: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the value of telehealth services, providing patients with remote access to medical services when their ability or desire to visit a doctor was restricted. Post-pandemic, the trend toward virtual healthcare is expected to continue to grow. In fact, according to a recent+Accenture+survey, 60% of patients said that based on their experience during the pandemic, they want to use technology more for communicating with healthcare providers and managing their conditions in the future.

The ixlayer+platform simplifies the complex technical, user experience, security and regulatory components of virtual testing. The company’s proprietary technology connects the health testing ecosystem of services, enabling the rapid launch of testing programs while driving engagement by making lab testing accessible from patients’ homes. Unlike many enterprise-grade solutions, which can take months to implement, ixlayer can be deployed within weeks.

“Healthcare is about helping humans. When we put people first, we can then harness the power of technology and human ingenuity to help health organizations to improve access, experience, and outcomes,” said Rich Birhanzel, Accenture’s global lead of the Health industry group. “ixlayer enables healthcare organizations to launch platforms that more effectively discover, develop and engage patients to improve health outcomes.”

Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer, added, “Accenture’s investment in ixlayer will bolster our ability to deliver scalable, flexible solutions that connect consumers, providers and labs for more convenient and streamlined diagnostic testing. We look forward to working with Accenture to help clients around the world meet the ever-growing demand for virtual healthcare services.”

ixlayer is part of Accenture Ventures’ Project+Spotlight, an engagement and investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness human creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

“Accenture Ventures’ investment in ixlayer reflects our mission to support companies that are poised to transform their industries and meet our clients’ most pressing needs,” said Tom Lounibos, managing director of Accenture Ventures. “ixlayer is leading the charge toward connecting the varied, complex components of the healthcare system under one umbrella to provide simplified, end-to-end services. We’re excited to collaborate with them on this enormous opportunity.”

ixlayer is the latest addition to the investment portfolio of Accenture Ventures, which is focused on investing in companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About ixlayer

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions for enabling health systems, payors, biopharma, and health focused companies to offer health+testing in a virtual environment. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. As the industry shifts to remote and virtual care options, ixlayer is powering patient engagement and preventative health strategies through virtual health testing, at scale. The ixlayer solution can be added to existing patient engagement platforms and patient portals to enable real time health and wellness lab testing. Founded in 2018, ixlayer currently supports millions of patients and has launched hundreds of testing+programs for large organizations, health systems and every level of the government.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210824005188r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005188/en/

