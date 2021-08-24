TransUnion Introduces TruAudience Marketing Solutions to Power Privacy-Centric Identity and Data Capabilities for Omnichannel Advertising

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) unveiled today the launch of its TruAudience® solutions to provide a foundation of trust on which businesses build future-proofed identity and data capabilities.



With insight into 98% of U.S. adults and more than 127 million homes, including 80 million connected homes, TruAudience delivers the scale, accuracy, speed, connectivity and trust that marketers, media companies and technology providers need to engage consumers across the evolving media landscape. TruAudience is the culmination of 2.5 years building a robust suite of identity, addressability and data solutions. It integrates the technology and expertise from three acquisitions TransUnion completed throughout 2019 and 2020, including Tru Optik, Signal Digital and TruSignal.

“The marketing and advertising sector is on the precipice of reinvention with the demise of third-party cookies, the rise of privacy-centric solutions and the overarching need for brands to break down silos and communicate to consumers across channels — from connected TV and audio, to direct mail and linear TV,” said Matt Spiegel, EVP of Marketing Solutions and Head of Media and Entertainment Vertical, TransUnion. “TruAudience addresses all of these factors which is why industry leaders leverage the TruAudience identity graph as the backbone of their data and identity capabilities.”

Underpinned by a three-dimensional view of identity — the ability to reconcile identities and data across individuals, devices and homes — TruAudience solutions empower TransUnion clients and partners to transact with consistency whether in walled gardens, open web, broadcast media or offline.

TruAudience includes three core offerings: TruAudience Identity, TruAudience Data Marketplace and TruAudience Platform. Each offering is made available directly to marketers and advertisers or through industry partnerships. Each offering provides a unique service to businesses, including:

TruAudience Identity: One of the only solutions providing a three-dimensional, omnichannel view of individuals, devices and households. TruAudience Identity works in both logged in and open environments to make targeting, measurement and attribution more accurate, scalable and timely.



“TransUnion is a valued partner, and we share a desire to forge the path forward for privacy-first identity solutions," said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “Together we can better meet marketers’ evolving targeting, measurement and attribution needs in a convergent TV landscape, while always putting the consumer and their privacy first.”

TruAudience Data Marketplace, formerly Tru Optik: Underpinned by a three-dimensional view of identity, the TruAudience Data Marketplace is the most widely used for streaming media targeting in the US. The Data Marketplace features audience segments from dozens of industry leading partners including Kantar, Comscore, IHS Market, Lotame, and NCSolutions. Embedded across leading ad tech platforms and leveraged by thousands of publishers and marketers, TruAudience Data Marketplace helps engage connected consumers as they watch video, listen to audio and play games.



“As consumers are shifting their viewing to OTT, media buyers are increasingly utilizing data to drive advertising efficiency,” added Kristen Williams, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, Magnite. “The enhancements to Tru Optik’s Data Marketplace (now TruAudience Data Marketplace) will give us and our clients an even greater ability to leverage audience data on the supply side at scale with speed.”

“The integration of the TruAudience Data Marketplace with the Triton Advertising Platform (Tap) enables our clients to target and connect with listeners on a more precise level than ever before,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “The ability to reach specific audiences with the right message, at the right time, and in the right place continues to prove invaluable in increasing ad effectiveness and relevance for the listener.”

TruAudience Platform: Using the proprietary identity graph, the TruAudience Platform is a rapid audience creation and management system leveraging multikey matching and machine learning to onboard first-party data and model audiences with speed and ease.



“We were early adopters of the TruAudience Platform and modeled audiences, which enabled Taboola clients to achieve audience targeting objectives quickly and easily,” said Ehud Furman, VP, Advertising Services & Partnerships Group, Taboola. “By uploading first-party data and modeling directly from the Taboola platform, marketers can easily target scaled, campaign-specific audiences in a matter of days.”

“Scalable audience targeting has become critically important as connected TV grows across local advertising. Partnering with TransUnion has helped Sinclair provide best-in-class capabilities to our advertisers and partners,” said Rob Weisbord President, Sinclair Broadcasting.

About TruAudience by TransUnion

Powered by a comprehensive and accurate view of people, households and devices, TruAudience solutions provide precise, scalable identity to enable audience targeting and consumer engagement across offline, digital and streaming environments. To learn more visit: www.truaudience.com

About TransUnion (:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail [email protected] Telephone 312-972-6646



