Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations in September Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:

Jefferies Asia Forum
Presentation: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. HKT

Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Fireside Chat: Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. EDT

Live webcasts of the conferences will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Zai Lab
Billy Cho, CFO
+86 137 6151 2501
[email protected]

Media: Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab
212-213-0006 ext. 315 / 364
[email protected] / [email protected]

Investors: Pete Rahmer / Mike Zanoni
Endurance Advisors, on behalf of Zai Lab
415-515-9763 / 610-442-8570
[email protected] / [email protected]

Zai Lab Limited

Source: Zai Lab Limited

