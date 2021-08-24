Logo
JOANN Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. ( JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced plans to release its earnings for the second quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, September 2, 2021. JOANN will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET. The toll-free number to call for the live interactive teleconference is: 1 (800) 774-6070 and the passcode is: 9752 013. The international dial in number is: 1 (630) 691-2753 and the passcode is: 9752 013.

The live broadcast of JOANN’s conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.joann.com, under the Investor Relations section, on September 2, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 853 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ajay Jain
[email protected]
330-463-8585

Corporate Communications:
Amanda Hayes
[email protected]
216-296-5887

