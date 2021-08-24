Alignment Healthcare Announces Special Blog Post on What Seniors Need to Know About Staying Safe, COVID-19 Vaccinations and the Delta Variant

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the pandemic continues with new concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant, Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC) today announced a special blog post on how seniors can continue to stay safe and healthy during the surge. Read the full post here at https://www.alignmenthealthcare.com/What-Seniors-Need-to-Know-about-the-Delta-Variant.



“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been proactively checking in our seniors, offering added day-to-day support, such as delivering meals, access to transportation to grocery stores or helping them schedule vaccination appointments,” said Dr. Arta Bakshandeh, chief medical information officer, Alignment Healthcare. “We also hosted a series of virtual town halls to answer member questions, and share vital information related to COVID-19. To date, 80-90 percent of our members have been vaccinated with at least the first dose.”

In 2021, Alignment also launched a virtual-first health plan to enable seniors to seek safe and convenient care during the pandemic. Powered by the company’s proprietary technology platform, AVA®, our care teams were able to remotely monitor members’ health status in real time every 30 minutes, including those with COVID-19.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

