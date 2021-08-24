Ribbon and KGPCo Expand Partnership to Deliver Service Providers a Complete Portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Solutions

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with KGPCo, the country's largest communications network services and supply chain provider. The expanded partnership enables KGPCo to re-sell Ribbon's entire portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions. As part of the expanded relationship KGPCo's services organization will also be trained on implementation services for Ribbon's end-to-end portfolio.

"We have enjoyed a number of strategic customer wins with KGPCo for our IP Optical business and are excited to broaden our relationship to now cover our Cloud & Edge solutions," said David Hogan, Vice President of Enterprise & Channel Sales for Ribbon. "Our expanded partnership allows both organizations to leverage our individual strengths to help service providers transform their legacy networks. Additionally, having the ability to now extend KGPCo's world-class services capabilities to our customers and prospects will be a critical component of our joint successes moving forward."

"As high-bandwidth applications continue to drive the need for increased network capacity, especially in the tier-two and tier-three markets, we are seeing more operators and utilities invest in projects that enable them to deliver faster broadband and more services," said Desi O'Grady SVP, Service Provider Sales for KGPCo. "Together KGPCo and Ribbon have the expertise and product breadth to fully support these customers through every phase of their transformation, ranging from optical network upgrades, to enhanced network security and improved analytics, to expanded SIP trunk routing and other mission-critical areas."

KGPCo and Ribbon have partnered to help modernize numerous service providers' communications networks including CL Tel, Eastern Slope Rural Telephone, and Tombigbee Electric Cooperative.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IPand optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

About KGPCo

KGPCo is a key strategic partner to the leading communication and technology companies creating the next generation of networks. By uniquely combining Network Services and Supply Chain Solutions to build, optimize, and maintain networks, our team's unmatched expertise enables our customers to navigate today's challenges and implement tomorrow's innovations. Learn more at KGPCo.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.





