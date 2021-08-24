Castlight Health Expands Ecosystem with Four New Digital Health Partners

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, announced today four new additions to its industry-leading digital health ecosystem. The new ecosystem partners will help address growing needs as the pandemic wears on and employers are faced with mounting health challenges in the workplace. Castlight's new ecosystem partners include:

Spring Health , a global, comprehensive mental health solution that combines clinically proven technology with personalized human care, delivers a customized approach for each member when they need it most. As COVID-19 and recent events have left 67% of Americans saying the pandemic has had a "serious impact" on their mental health ( APA ), it has never been more important to "get it right" when it comes to employee wellbeing.

, a global, comprehensive mental health solution that combines clinically proven technology with personalized human care, delivers a customized approach for each member when they need it most. As COVID-19 and recent events have left 67% of Americans saying the pandemic has had a "serious impact" on their mental health ( ), it has never been more important to "get it right" when it comes to employee wellbeing. WW , a scientifically proven behavioral weight management and wellness program, helps inspire healthy habits for millions with the latest nutritional and behavior change science. Through its comprehensive digital app, expert coaches, and engaging experiences, members follow the proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset, and sleep.

, a scientifically proven behavioral weight management and wellness program, helps inspire healthy habits for millions with the latest nutritional and behavior change science. Through its comprehensive digital app, expert coaches, and engaging experiences, members follow the proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset, and sleep. SWORD Health , provider of a clinical-grade digital MSK solution proven to outperform in-person care, which is pivotal as risk factors for MSK health, such as decreases in exercise and poor mental health, abound during the pandemic.

, provider of a clinical-grade digital MSK solution proven to outperform in-person care, which is pivotal as risk factors for MSK health, such as decreases in exercise and poor mental health, abound during the pandemic. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, empowers patients with concierge member support and provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists to drive optimal clinical outcomes for members and reduce healthcare costs for the nation's leading employers.

These new partners join Castlight's existing ecosystem partners, further solidifying Castlight as the most comprehensive digital hub for employers and health plans to offer to their population.

"As employers look to attract and retain talent, they are focused on the benefits most important to employees, such as fertility and family building solutions, which became a higher priority for many during the pandemic," says Progyny Chief Executive Officer David Schlanger. "Partnering with Castlight will bring Progyny's life changing benefit to more employees, enabling them to achieve their dreams of parenthood."

Meeting Employees' Health Needs with One Single Platform

As employers tackle the challenge of increasing employee health concerns, many are adopting a record number of point solutions, often leaving benefits leaders tasked with managing dozens of disparate platforms with disconnected data. This not only makes it challenging for employees to discover and find needed digital health solutions, but actually hinders engagement, impacting utilization.

"It's critical we provide a unified platform to help employer and health plan members maximize use of their health benefits during such a time of need," said Matt Moran, Castlight senior vice president of Corporate Development. "We know from working with some of America's largest employers, in response to the growing needs of their workforce, that many have added even more benefits offerings. Partnering with Castlight helps get these needed condition management programs, health and wellbeing features, and financial resources more efficiently and effectively delivered to and used by individual members when they need it the most."

Two-way Data Integration Powers Higher Engagement and Better Outcomes

Castlight's unique pre-established relationships allow for a rapid launch of partner services, which are deeply embedded throughout Castlight's member experience—by leveraging Castlight, ecosystem partners typically see a 45-55% increase in engagement. As an industry-leading health navigation platform, Castlight offers a seamless, personalized experience to connect the right members with the right programs. To do this, Castlight leverages its rich claims data alongside hundreds of other data points to recommend partner services to the member based on their unique health profile. These partner services are deeply integrated with Castlight, including a two-way data exchange between partner and platform.

For example, claims data and member behavior might show a member is suffering from anxiety or depression. Castlight will remind this member via email, push notification, in-app recommendation, or through a high-touch Care Guide that their employer or health plan provides Spring Health as a free resource. Castlight will then navigate the member into their Spring Health account, auto filling all necessary account details so the member can quickly start using Spring Health's comprehensive suite of behavioral health benefits. Spring Health will then share information back to Castlight to power optional incentives and continued engagement.

"We are very excited to be a part of Castlight's ecosystem partner network," said Marc Jacobs, chief revenue officer at Spring Health. "The two-way data exchange with Castlight's industry-leading health navigation platform will enable us to connect even more people with the mental healthcare they need and to keep them continuously engaged in their unique journey, further advancing our mission of eliminating barriers to mental health."

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Media Contacts

Caroline Kawashima

Director, Corporate Marketing

Castlight Health

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlight-health-expands-ecosystem-with-four-new-digital-health-partners-301360853.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.