OTC Markets Group Welcomes US Metro Bancorp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT), a state-chartered bank engaged in commercial and consumer banking business, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. US Metro Bancorp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

US Metro Bancorp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "USMT." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About US Metro Bancorp

US Metro Bank commenced its operations on September 15, 2006 as a state-chartered bank engaged in commercial and consumer banking business. The Bank operates with five branches in Southern California and loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, New York and Atlanta. The Bank focuses on delivering personalized banking service to small to medium-sized businesses. Our wide range of deposit accounts includes personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings, and time certificates of deposit. We also offer a full complement of loan products in the commercial, real estate, SBA, and consumer areas.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

