Gujarat State Police Joins the Axon Network with Largest Body-Worn Camera Rollout in India

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gujarat State Police Joins the Axon Network with Largest Body-Worn Camera Rollout in India

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

First agency in Asia to deploy Axon body cameras and Respond for Devices

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the Gujarat State Police will equip officers throughout Gujarat, India with 10,350 body-worn cameras and Axon's digital evidence management solution.

AXON_police_camera.jpg

Gujarat State Police will also deploy a portion of the cameras with Axon's real-time situational awareness software, Respond for Devices, which gives supervisors access to location-mapping and live streaming, providing visibility into evolving situations to inform decisions about resourcing and back-up.

"The state of Gujarat, India is leading the way in innovation by equipping officers with the latest policing technology," says Nathan Sawtell, Axon's Managing Director for Asia Pacific. "Gujarat Police is the first agency in India to adopt technology that integrates body-worn cameras with a digital evidence management platform. With this solution, Gujarat Police will be able to easily manage, store and retrieve digital evidence while maintaining a full audit trail. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the state of Gujarat and expanding Axon's presence in India."

"With the introduction of body-worn cameras and a digital evidence management solution, we will significantly enhance our policing capability across the state of Gujarat," says Mr. Narasimha Komar IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Planning & Modernization) Gujarat State Police.

Axon is thrilled to be partnering with the Gujarat State Police as it leads the way for Axon technology in India. In early 2020, Gujarat State Police became the first major police agency in India to deploy TASER devices. Axon is committed to expanding its presence internationally and providing market-leading technology to public safety.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 254,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Body, Axon Network, Axon Respond and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us , and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Media Contact:
Corinne Clark
PR Manager
[email protected]

axon_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA84228&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gujarat-state-police-joins-the-axon-network-with-largest-body-worn-camera-rollout-in-india-301361266.html

SOURCE Axon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA84228&Transmission_Id=202108240730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA84228&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment