Singapore unlocked to new providers with Symbio's launch of communications platform as a service

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Singapore unlocked to new providers with Symbio's launch of communications platform as a service

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SYDNEY, Aug. 24, 2021

SYDNEY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbio, part of industry-leading communications software and cloud infrastructure provider MNF Group (ASX: MNF), has officially launched its proprietary communications platform as a service (CPaaS) offering in Singapore.

Symbio_Logo.jpg

The launch is significant for international businesses looking to grow their global footprint into Asia because it simplifies the technical infrastructure needed to gain a foothold in the market.

Symbio is the first fully interconnected carrier to build network capabilities in Singapore for more than 20 years, introducing an entirely new unified communications capability into a market largely controlled by incumbent telecommunications providers.

CEO of Symbio, Rene Sugo said: "Singapore is one of the most digitally competitive countries in the world but has lacked options when it comes to advanced unified communications solutions. Many businesses have been unable to expand into Asia because of complicated infrastructure and the inability to fuse their software with the required telco services.

"Symbio's technology removes that complexity and provides businesses with the building blocks for entry and success in market. We are the missing piece of the puzzle which will allow international businesses to grow in Singapore and the region," he said.

This expansion will be a boon for many large businesses which have enjoyed a strong period of innovation and are now looking to explore new territories.

Says Sugo: "Symbio brings decades of innovation and expertise alongside a proprietary technology stack that effectively bridges the gap between telecommunications and cloud software. Our offering provides increased choice and better-quality services for businesses while bringing healthy competition to the telecommunications sector."

Symbio's wholesale IP-network will enable nationwide calling and number porting so customers can easily move phone numbers off legacy networks and into the cloud. This will provide the freedom and flexibility to move numbers between providers to deliver advanced unified communication solutions.

The first step in Symbio's global growth story

Symbio's entry into Singapore is part of the company's wider plans for global expansion as the company capitalises on the global growth of unified communications (including CPaaS and UCaaS) which grew by nearly 30% in 2020[1].

A global hub for innovation, Singapore is a fast-growing region of Asia which offers significant commercial opportunities for Symbio to bring its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering into new markets. However, the business has plans which extend beyond Singapore.

Sugo said: "Singapore is the first stop, but we plan to take our industry leading innovation and expertise to other countries as well. The pandemic has accelerated the global adoption of advanced unified communications services and heightened the role Symbio plays in unlocking those services for technology innovators and enabling them to do business in new markets.

This is just the beginning of a wider journey as we look to deliver our solutions and enable more businesses around the world to enhance their unified communications and make it easy for users to move into the telco space without relying on legacy providers."

About Symbio

Symbio helps service providers of all sizes to compete – and win – with software-enabled communications. Our software platform and cloud infrastructure make it easy to deliver communication services. Replacing carrier complexity with software scale and agility.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Symbio serves a global market with a focus on South East Asia. We are the trusted name behind more than 500 providers.

Symbio is part of the Australian Stock-Exchange listed MNF Group (

ASX:MNF, Financial).

www.symbio.global

favicon.png?sn=CN84254&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-unlocked-to-new-providers-with-symbios-launch-of-communications-platform-as-a-service-301361199.html

SOURCE MNF Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN84254&Transmission_Id=202108240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN84254&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment