Five Atlanta Television Stations Launch NEXTGEN TV Broadcasts

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta television viewers can now experience the future of broadcast television as five local TV stations join together to launch NEXTGEN TV. Delivering more expansive audio and video options, as well as other innovative new capabilities, NEXTGEN TV delivers an enhanced live broadcast viewing experience to viewers in the Atlanta metro.

Atlanta will now get the most out of live news, events, and sports programming with NEXTGEN TV broadcasts.

Atlanta—the seventh-ranked media market in the US—will now get the most out of live news, events, and sports programming, as NEXTGEN TV incorporates internet content so that viewers are informed and entertained. As Atlanta is home to a unique and bold sports market spanning college and professional teams, sports fans have a lot to be excited about, as the interaction between them and their screens will be revolutionized.

"NEXTGEN TV offers enhanced features to broadcast television, such as stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images, and deeper contrast, and is a thorough upgrade to traditional television," said Tom Casey, vice president, engineering and technology for the Meredith Local Media Group. "NEXTGEN TV also exclusively offers Voice + audio from Dolby, so viewers can hear every voice, while also experiencing movie-theater quality sound and uniform volume across different channels."

Just in time for the fall sports season, viewers can find NEXTGEN TV-enabled televisions from LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony at local and national retailers. While features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and broadcaster as commercial service launches in local markets, it is designed to be upgraded, enabling a viewer's television set to advance seamlessly with the latest technology.

NEXTGEN TV delivers:

Consistent volume across channels

Added voice clarity with Dolby's Voice +

Stunning 4K , High Dynamic Range (HDR) video

, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video Movie theater-quality sound

Enhanced internet content on demand

"NEXTGEN TV merges over-the-air TV with internet content, creating a personalized, interactive experience for viewers and their home screens," added Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is coordinating NEXTGEN TV station launches. "Many NEXTGEN TV sets are now available across the country ahead of the fall football season, so viewers looking to enhance their experience now with this upgradable technology can stay current with features that will be released in the future."

Atlanta viewers can now find five channels over-the-air with NEXTGEN TV:

Meredith Local Media's WPCH (Independent, Channel 17) and WGCL (CBS, Channel 46), Cox Media Group's WSB (ABC, Channel 2), FOX Television Stations' WAGA (FOX, Channel 5), and TEGNA's WXIA (NBC, Channel 11). Viewers watching these channels can look forward to enhanced television viewing provided by NEXTGEN TV as a complement to streaming platforms, as NEXTGEN TV doesn't compete for household bandwidth with over-the-top content, but is provided as a free over-the-air service to elevate viewers' experiences.

The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the air or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action

Atlanta viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide to cities carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV models.

About Cox Media Group:

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to diverse audiences in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 65 radio stations in 11 markets, 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets and numerous streaming and digital platforms. Cox Media Group's portfolio includes affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable independent stations. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform business of CoxReps; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services with Local Solutions. For more information about Cox Media Group and its businesses, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

About FOX Television Stations:

FOX Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, Fox Television Stations produces over 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.

About Meredith Local Media:

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of US households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

About TEGNA:

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About Pearl TV:

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 750 TV stations, includes nine of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Meredith Local Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA, Inc.

