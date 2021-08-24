Peloton Tread Will Be Available in the US, Canada, and UK August 30

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) announced the all new Peloton Tread will be available in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom August 30, and will be available in Germany in fall 2021. The new Peloton Tread combines Peloton's award-winning content and quality design with safety features integrated into the experience to create an efficient and engaging total body workout experience.

"Our goal is to be the go-to fitness solution and the largest and safest home fitness brand in the world," said John Foley, Peloton's CEO and co-founder. "We've worked hard to make sure the new Tread truly earns its spot in Members' homes. We'll always continue to innovate our hardware, software and safety features to live up to our commitment to Member safety and to improving the full Member experience."

Peloton Tread: The best of running and strength

The Tread was built from the ground up with elements that make it easier for athletes at every fitness level to achieve their goals with motivating total body workouts. Design elements like the intuitive speed and incline control knobs and jump buttons create a seamless experience that, combined with Peloton's signature classes and world-class instructors, redefines what a running-based workout can be.

Peloton also has an unparalleled content library offering the best cardio and strength classes led by world-class Instructors. Joining the elite lineup of fitness instructors are three new German running instructors who will be introduced soon after the launch of Tread in the market.

The Peloton Tread features:

23.8" HD touchscreen with integrated speakers: Transition seamlessly between the Tread and the floor during your workout. The screen tilts up and down 50 degrees, so you can have the best possible view and sound while on the Tread, bringing you even closer to Instructors.

Transition seamlessly between the Tread and the floor during your workout. The screen tilts up and down 50 degrees, so you can have the best possible view and sound while on the Tread, bringing you even closer to Instructors. Designed to fit your daily routine: At 68" L x 33" W x 62" H, Tread measures smaller than most couches and fits comfortably in most homes.

At 68" L x 33" W x 62" H, Tread measures smaller than most couches and fits comfortably in most homes. Thoughtfully designed running platform: Tread has a 59" traditional belt to allow for uninterrupted runs.

The Peloton Tread includes the latest in software and hardware safety features to help Tread owners stay focused on their workouts, including:

Tread Lock: A four-digit, digital passcode that each authorized user will need to enter to unlock the belt before a workout. All current Peloton Tread owners, both those with an All-Access Membership and those without, have access to the Tread Lock safety feature.

A four-digit, digital passcode that each authorized user will need to enter to unlock the belt before a workout. All current Peloton Tread owners, both those with an All-Access Membership and those without, have access to the Tread Lock safety feature. Safety Key : The physical safety key helps a runner come to a quick stop during a class if needed. The safety key is also removable so that it can be stored away from the Tread to prevent unintended use.

: The physical safety key helps a runner come to a quick stop during a class if needed. The safety key is also removable so that it can be stored away from the Tread to prevent unintended use. Intuitive design: Every part of the Peloton Tread is designed to remove any barriers or distractions between runners and their goals. The speed and incline knobs are conveniently placed on the side rails, falling within a runner's natural arm swing so users can simply roll the knobs up or down mid-run to change the intensity of their workout. Runners can also immediately stop with an easy to find Stop button.

Customers in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. will be able to purchase the Peloton Tread on August 30 for $2,495 USD /$3,295 CAD / £2,295 GBP respectively, and for €2495 EUR in Germany starting in fall 2021. The All-Access Membership, which enables Members to access Peloton content using the Peloton Tread, is separate.

Peloton and the CPSC recently announced a free repair available for the approximately 1,000 Peloton Tread units sold in the U.S. as part of its pre-launch limited distribution. This repair is also available for all current Tread owners in the U.K. and Canada. The repair ensures that the touchscreen will remain securely attached to the Tread. New Treads sold after today will incorporate these same changes. The Tread described above is different from the Peloton Tread+ and was only sold in the US. The Peloton Tread+ was voluntarily recalled on May 5 and the full details of the recall can be found here .

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 5.4 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

