Afterpay Introduces New Advertising Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Afterpay Introduces New Advertising Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Afterpay Ads deliver more customers to merchants - just in time for the holiday shopping season

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (

ASX:APT, Financial), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced the debut of Afterpay Ads, a new suite of advertising products to help brands reach, acquire and activate high intent, loyal shoppers across the Afterpay ecosystem. Built for brands who are focused on growing their base of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers, these powerful new advertising options help accelerate customer engagement and business growth.

Afterpay_Mint_Logo.jpg

With Afterpay Ads, brands can place featured ads across the Afterpay app and amplify merchant promotions, products and offers on a pay-for-performance model. Brands simply choose the products they want to promote via sponsored listing formats, such as deals, products and collections, and pay only when a shopper engages with the ad. Early results with advertisers show 20 percent lift in sales on average when brands choose to promote their products within the Afterpay app.

The Afterpay platform is one of the most powerful marketing engines for brands - generating an average of one million referrals per day globally from the Afterpay Shop Directory.1 Approximately 55 percent of these referrals come from the Afterpay app,2 which is consistently in the top 20 most downloaded shopping apps.3

"Our merchant partners already rely on Afterpay as one their most valuable channels to acquire and reach the next generation of shoppers - Millennial and Gen Z shoppers who represent the vast majority of the spending power in the market today," said Mark Teperson, Chief Strategy Officer at Afterpay. "Afterpay Ads unleash the power of our ecosystem by giving brands a new way to promote products, collections and offers to Afterpay's highly engaged young audience of shoppers."

For the latest merchant offerings including Afterpay Ads, please visit Afterpay Ads.

About Afterpay Limited
Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt.4 Afterpay is offered by nearly 100,000 of the world's favorite retailers and nearly 20 million registered customers in North America alone.5

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

1 Results announced in Q4 2021
2 Results announced in Q4 2021
3 Source: Google and Apple App Store Rankings as of June 2021; Similar Web Analysis as of July 2021
4 Late fees may apply. Eligibility criteria apply. See afterpay.com for full terms
5 Results announced in Q4 2021

favicon.png?sn=SF84274&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-introduces-new-advertising-solutions-301361282.html

SOURCE Afterpay

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF84274&Transmission_Id=202108240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF84274&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment