Amyris Closes Acquisitions Of OLIKA Inc. And MG Empower

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amyris Closes Acquisitions Of OLIKA Inc. And MG Empower

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it closed the acquisitions of OLIKA, Inc. (OLIKA), an award-winning clean consumer brand, and MG Empower Ltd., a leading global influencer marketing agency on August 11.

Amyris_Logo.jpg

OLIKA is transforming the hygiene category through a dedication to transparency, combining the safest, most effective ingredients and packaged in beautiful, nature-inspired design. Recently, the award-winning on-the-go clean wellness brand launched in the gift and boutique channel and added Sprouts Farmers Market, the leading natural grocery channel to its lineup. The OLIKA Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Collections can be purchased at OLIKALife.com, Amazon, Albertsons/Safeway/Jewel Stores, Anthropologie, Bloomingdales, Lou Lou Boutique, Kroger, Hy-Vee, Macy's Backstage, Earth Fare, Raley's, Thrive Market, and Wegmans.

OLIKA was co-founded by Jessica Postiglione, Nicolas Perkin and Thorne Perkin in 2015 with Ms. Postiglione acting as CEO of the company developing and bringing to market OLIKA's design-forward hand sanitizer products Birdie and Minnie. She was responsible for growth of the business' DTC sales, Amazon presence and product launches in retailers nationwide until 2019. In recent years, OLIKA was led by Alastair Dorward as CEO. Mr. Dorward and his team have joined the Amyris family of consumer brands.

MG Empower, founded by Maira Genovese in 2017, is the influencer marketing and digital innovation partner to some of the world's most influential brands, including Amyris, Inc., Bumble, Chopard, StarzPlay, Deliveroo and TikTok Bytedance. Based in London, England, and operating across five continents, the agency has built a powerful proprietary influencer CRM and a network of over 5 million influencers, producing innovative, award-winning influencer marketing campaigns that have reached over a billion people. Amyris' acquisition of MG Empower represents its continued investment in the future of marketing innovation by establishing a unique operating model that places digital technology and influencer marketing at the core of its consumer growth strategy. Ms. Genovese and her team have joined Amyris to support Amyris' family of consumer brands as well as external clients.

"After working closely with Maira and her team on developing leading social marketing campaigns it's a great pleasure to have them as part of the Amyris family," commented John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "I'm also very pleased to have the brand building expertise and proven track record of Alastair and the OLIKA team join our family of brands and provide us greater bandwidth for growth. Both of these acquisitions are generating new revenue for Amyris and represent continued execution and further vertical integration of our leadership in selling direct to the consumer."

About OLIKA
OLIKA (pronounced "oo-lee-kah") means "differently" in Swedish and exemplifies our approach – from our beautiful nature-inspired design that ergonomically fits in your hand, to our dedication to transparency and use of only the safest and most effective ingredients. At OLIKA, we believe the things you do every day should be delightful. Hand sanitizer is the first of many OLIKA collections that will reinvent hygiene and wellness staples.

About MG Empower
MG Empower is a global creative agency for digital influencer marketing and the partner of choice for the world's most innovative brands, including Amyris, Inc., Bumble, Chopard, StarzPlay, Deliveroo and TikTok Bytedance. Founded in 2017 by marketing visionary Maira Genovese and operating from its headquarters in London, MG Empower provides digital influencer marketing services to the world's most innovative brands, connecting them purposefully with audiences in over 40 international territories, generating localized impact in over 17 languages. For more information, please visit www.mgempower.com.

About Amyris
Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, Terasana and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, Terasana, Purecane and Lab-to-Market are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris' expectations that the OLIKA team will provide greater bandwidth for Amyris' growth and that the acquisitions will generate new revenue for Amyris. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to any delays or failures in the successful launch of a clean skincare brand; potential delays or failures in development, production, regulatory approval and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties; Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=SF84261&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-closes-acquisitions-of-olika-inc-and-mg-empower-301361287.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF84261&Transmission_Id=202108240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF84261&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment