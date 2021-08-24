2022 Kia Carnival Earns 2021 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK Award

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Kia Carnival MPV has been awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating just months after the vehicle's introduction with a new name to the Kia lineup. The designation applies to the Carnival when equipped with LED projector headlights and built after March 2021. The Carnival earned ratings of 'good' in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

The Carnival stakes its claim between SUV and family hauler, with a bold and boxy SUV-like design, best-in-class cargo room1 and more dynamic performance with a powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine. The Carnival raises the bar for what a MPV can be with 12 standard Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)2 features including Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist, Parking Distance Warning-Reverse and High Beam Assist.

"The all-new Carnival offers a combination of technology, utility and confidence unrivaled by competitors," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America, Kia America. "This latest TOP SAFETY PICK reinforces Kia's unwavering efforts to deliver products that enable the lives of new and existing customers."

The Carnival is the eighth Kia vehicle to earn a TSP rating, following the 2021 Soul, Forte, Seltos (built after August 2020), Stinger, Sportage, Sorento and Telluride (all when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights). The 2022 Stinger and 2021 K5 (built after November 2020) have both been awarded the TSP+ rating, bringing the brand to 10 total awards and a three-way tie for the second highest in the industry.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America. Kia plans to deliver 11 electrified products globally by 2026 under the company's Plan S that will transition Kia into a Sustainable Mobility Company.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

1 Cargo room comparison based on MY21/22 MPV class as of February 2021. MPV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

2 ADAS features are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-kia-carnival-earns-2021-iihs-top-safety-pick-award-301361249.html

SOURCE Kia America