Ping An Good Doctor posts 39% revenue growth in the first half of 2021, Total number of registered users reaches 400 million

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ping An Good Doctor posts 39% revenue growth in the first half of 2021, Total number of registered users reaches 400 million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24 August 2021, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; Stock Code: 01833.HK) has announced its 2021 interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. In the first half of 2021, Ping An Good Doctor registered revenue of RMB3.8 billion, an increase of 39% year-on-year. In particular, revenue from medical services grew by 50.6% year-on-year and contributed revenue of RMB1.067 billion. Revenue from consumer healthcare grew by 66.1% to RMB714 million.

Benefiting from growing awareness and trust in Internet healthcare services among users, the core operating metrics of the Company's Internet platform delivered a remarkable performance. As of 30 June 2021, the number of registered users of the Company reached 400 million representing an increase of nearly 55 million over the same period in 2020 with the cumulative number of paying users over the past 12 months reaching 32.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 69.6%.

Ping An Good Doctor focused on three medical specialties, namely Dermatology, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Obstetrics and Gynecology, and four scenarios, namely health management, sub-health management, disease management and chronic disease management, to provide the customer with a "one GP per customer" service for life. The Company's online and offline healthcare offerings for customers strive to offer a "time-saving, convenient, hassle-free and affordable" service.

With continuous enhancement in its medical service capabilities, Ping An Good Doctor will further focus on the conversion of high net worth users acquired through financial services channels and corporate customer channels. The Company will empower the Ping An Group to provide customer-centric financial services by providing medical membership products, health check-ups and health management services. Also, the Company will formulate customized health management solutions to become a preferred health partner for corporate employers and a loyal health guardian for enterprises and employees.

favicon.png?sn=CN84547&sd=2021-08-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-an-good-doctor-posts-39-revenue-growth-in-the-first-half-of-2021-total-number-of-registered-users-reaches-400-million-301361504.html

SOURCE Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN84547&Transmission_Id=202108240741PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN84547&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment