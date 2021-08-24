SuperCom Wins and Launches New Project in California

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors, announces today that through its fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), it has won a new project in California to provide Juvenile Programing and Rehabilitative Services for out-of-custody juvenile programming. This project supports those reentering the community from periods of incarceration by providing evidence-based and individualized services that contribute to a reduction in recidivism.

This new project is valued at up to $240,000 per year, starting with an initial evaluation term of one year. After the first year, the government agency will consider expanding the project with a longer-term scope. The project has already launched and is currently servicing clients in this county.

"This win highlights the continued success of our service offerings in providing an effective approach to rehabilitating inmates and reducing recidivism. Our decades of experience in working with local law enforcement and public safety agencies providing effective alternative solutions to incarination and reentry services is paying off with greater interest among these agencies," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"We believe this project was awarded to us because of the strong reputation we have established within the community, highlighting the trust of many government customers in SuperCom. After the first year, as in many times in the past, we hope proven results will lead to expansion of the project timeline to multiple years and the project scope to include more valued services. We believe that our robust technology and strong reputation in providing quality solutions will continue to put us in leading positions when governments consider trusted partners to help them achieve their goals," Ordan Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

About Leaders in Community Alternatives, Inc. (LCA)

LCA is one of California's leading private criminal justice organizations, providing community-based services and electronic monitoring programs to government agencies for more than 28 years. LCA's treatment services are evidence-based and built on best practices designed to break the cycle of recidivism. LCA offers a holistic approach with programs addressing cognitive and behavioral issues and alcohol and substance abuse. Geared towards individuals involved in cases with criminal and family courts, LCA offers proven solutions for governmental institutions across California in addressing realignment strategies and plans.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

