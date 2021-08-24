Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Commitment To Its Esg Strategy By Appointing Nicole Cokley Dunlap As Chief Diversity Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Commitment To Its Esg Strategy By Appointing Nicole Cokley Dunlap As Chief Diversity Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

UNION, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021

UNION, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that it has named Nicole Cokley Dunlap as its Chief Diversity Officer, who will lead the Company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DE & I) strategy. Ms. Cokley Dunlap brings more than 25 years of expertise to her role and will report directly to Lynda Markoe, EVP and Chief People and Culture Officer. She will begin in her new role in September.

Nicole_Cokley_Dunlap_headshot.jpg

Ms. Cokley Dunlap comes to Bed Bath & Beyond from Macy's Inc., where she held roles with increasing levels of leadership responsibilities across Bloomingdale's and Macy's Inc. in human resources, employee giving, diversity and inclusion, and store management. She served as Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion Strategy since 2019 and built strategies that helped drive diversity, engagement, performance, and business growth. Before that, she was Bloomingdale's Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion, Employee Giving and Human Resources Business Partner. Ms. Cokley Dunlap also serves as Co-President of BRAG, a non-profit organization that prepares and educates people of color for executive leadership roles in retail, fashion and related industries.

As part of its ESG strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond made a commitment to become a Top 10 retail employer by 2030 by creating an equitable, inclusive work environment where all associates feel at home and can thrive. The Company has set diversity, equity, and inclusion goals to reach at least 50% women representation and at least 25% racial and/or ethnic diversity at all levels by this time. Ms. Cokley Dunlap will oversee the strategy and execution of these goals as well as partner across the enterprise to build stronger relationships with customer communities and diverse business vendors. Nicole's focus on implementing programs that drive inclusion and belonging will further advance the Company's people-powered focus as well as create and sustain its talent engine.

Ms. Markoe commented, "Nicole is a consummate leader with tremendous relationships and expertise in DE & I and will help us deliver change that is needed within our company and the communities we serve. Building our community, both inside and outside the company, is of paramount importance as we execute against Bed Bath & Beyond's transformation plans. One of our five key practices in our strategic transformation framework is championing diversity and community, and we are pleased to appoint a Chief Diversity Officer as talented and proven as Nicole."

Ms. Cokley Dunlap said, "As a values-driven company, I am excited to be a part of Bed Bath and Beyond's transformation to advance the DE&I goals. With an emphasis on associates, customers and communities, I look forward to working across the organization to optimize DE&I initiatives to drive innovation and business results.

About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, and decorist.com.

BBB_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY83930&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-bath--beyond-continues-commitment-to-its-esg-strategy-by-appointing-nicole-cokley-dunlap-as-chief-diversity-officer-301361043.html

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY83930&Transmission_Id=202108240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY83930&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment