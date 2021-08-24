Logo
Danaher Announces Human Resources And Accounting Leadership Transition Plans

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced that, effective April 1, 2022, Georgeann F. Couchara will succeed Angela S. Lalor as Senior Vice President, Human Resources. At that time, Ms. Lalor will move to a part time, advisory role until her retirement in the first quarter of 2023. Ms. Couchara, currently Vice President, Talent for the Company, will join the Danaher Leadership Team and the Office of the Chief Executive, reporting to Rainer M. Blair, Danaher's President & Chief Executive Officer.

Additionally, the Company announced that Christopher M. Bouda will succeed Robert S. Lutz as Chief Accounting Officer of Danaher, effective January 1, 2022, reporting to Matthew R. McGrew, Danaher's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bouda is currently Vice President, Finance for Danaher. Mr. Lutz will continue to work with the Company on a part-time basis until his retirement in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Mr. Blair stated: "I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Georgeann for nearly a decade. Her years of experience and success at Danaher, leading HR teams at the operating company, platform and corporate levels, uniquely position her to take on this important role. I am confident that Georgeann will help shepherd Danaher into our next chapter while ensuring we meet our evolving global talent needs."

Blair continued: "It has been a privilege to work alongside Angie. Under her leadership, we have materially enhanced our capabilities in acquiring, developing and engaging the diverse talent needed to support Danaher's ambitious business strategies and objectives. Her passion for leadership development will have longstanding impact across the Company. We are pleased that Angie will continue to work with us for some time to ensure a seamless transition and provide the strategic counsel we value so highly."

Mr. McGrew added: "Bob is a valued business partner to me and Danaher's entire leadership team. He has had a remarkable impact on our finance organization, advancing our capabilities and serving as a trusted mentor and coach to many. Bob has been involved in every significant Danaher transaction for the last twenty years, including acquisitions, debt and equity offerings, and the creation of two independent public companies. The totality of Bob's contributions has created tremendous value for associates and shareholders alike. I am confident that Chris will bring this same level of excellence to the role."

Ms. Lalor joined Danaher in 2012. Among her many accomplishments, Ms. Lalor led the organizational and talent strategy in support of Danaher's portfolio evolution. Ms. Lalor is a National Academy of Human Resources Fellow.

Ms. Couchara joined Danaher in 2004. In her current role, Ms. Couchara is responsible for talent attraction, acquisition, leadership development, succession planning, associate engagement, and change management. Previously, she led Human Resources for the Life Sciences companies of Danaher and, prior to that, at multiple Danaher operating companies. Ms. Couchara earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Applied Psychology and a Master of Arts in Industrial and Labor Relations from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from Georgetown University.

Mr. Lutz joined Danaher in 2002 and served in a series of progressively more responsible finance positions before his appointment to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer in 2010.

Mr. Bouda joined Danaher in 2016 as Vice President, Finance. Prior to Danaher, Mr. Bouda spent 12 years with General Electric in roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to General Electric, Mr. Bouda was employed with Deloitte & Touche and Arthur Andersen. Mr. Bouda holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a Certified Public Accountant.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including any statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, those set forth in our SEC filings, including our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=PH83650&sd=2021-08-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-human-resources-and-accounting-leadership-transition-plans-301360888.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH83650&Transmission_Id=202108240830PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH83650&DateId=20210824
