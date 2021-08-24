Spin Master Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Deliver Arts-Integrated Programs and Experiences to Kids

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a national organization of local chapters focused on providing youth with equal access to opportunities and experiences, donating a total of $275,000 USD to the non-profit in 2021 to further enhance art programming for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

With the philanthropic vision to help kids learn and grow through play, Spin Master is focused on giving kids a chance to just be kids and removing obstacles to innovation, invention, and entrepreneurship. The donation to the national youth organization will be used to advance its national arts program, helping select clubs expand their offering with more arts-enhanced and arts-integrated programs and experiences. Boys & Girls Clubs of America offers art programs which work to advance priority areas for youth including social justice and racial equity, youth-centered learning and emotional wellness.

"At Spin Master, we believe that every child should have the opportunity to learn, grow and explore through play and creativity," said Tammy Smitham, Vice President of Communications and Corporate Citizenship. "Boys & Girls Clubs of America is focused on providing opportunities for youth and empowering them to reach their full potential and we are excited to support them in the expansion and enrichment of these arts-based programs."

"As Boys & Girls Clubs of America remains committed to strengthening youth voices, art programs allow kids and teens to express themselves in safe space, fostering creativity and serving as an outlet for self-expression," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are honored to partner with Spin Master as we align on our shared vision of a future filled with enhanced opportunities for youth to learn and grow through play."

Spin Master's donation is partially funded by proceeds from the sales of the newly launched Artist Spotlight Series puzzles. Shining a light on talented artists from underrepresented communities, each puzzle series celebrates diversity, profiling the artist and their inspiration with the goal to inspire and unify a new generation of astounding puzzlers.

In addition to financial support, Spin Master, together with Boys & Girls Clubs of America will facilitate local engagement opportunities including volunteering and mentorship by Spin Master staff.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. ( TSX:TOY, Financial) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 55 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in Boys & Girls Clubs of America-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-master-partners-with-boys--girls-clubs-of-america-to-deliver-arts-integrated-programs-and-experiences-to-kids-301360698.html

SOURCE Spin Master