5&5 Partners with Olo to Help Restaurants Implement and Maintain the Industry's Best SaaS Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5&5, the restaurant consulting arm of Tijoh, a multidisciplinary portfolio company operating in the digital space, has announced an official partnership with Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry's digital transformation. 5&5 is the restaurant industry's premier solution for implementation, support, and strategic growth for enterprise SaaS solution platforms.

55_Olo_Logo.jpg

This partnership allows brands to expand their restaurant corporate support team with the team at 5&5 to drive best-in-class solutions with Olo. From strategy consulting and creative services to full project implementation and POS technical management, 5&5 brings a full-fledged implementation and managed services team to each brand they work with. With this partnership, 5&5 will have direct communication lines and escalation points with the Olo Deployment and Customer Success Teams to better support mutual clients.

"This first-of-its-kind partnership is an important milestone for us. We've had the pleasure of working together with Olo to transform the digital experience for some of the largest brands in the restaurant industry. With this new partnership, we believe we can offer an even more effective and streamlined approach to implementation, off-premise strategy, and growth," says Johnathan Chen, the Founder & Chief Strategist for 5&5.

"5&5 has proven to be a valuable collaborator and key industry leader when it comes to SaaS technology implementation for restaurant brands. We appreciate their work to set up our shared customers for success," said Juan George, Vice President Enterprise Sales, Olo.

About 5&5
5&5 is a restaurant consulting group developing brand loyalty through digital innovation. Comprised of the industry's best talent in digital and information technology, 5&5 is solely focused on delivering the best online experience possible for restaurant brands. 5&5 Restaurant Consulting supports over 36 different restaurant brands in driving the ideal digital experience for customers, which impacts over 5,000 restaurants and helps to generate over $500 MM in sales annually.

About Tijoh
Founded in 2020, Tijoh is a multi-disciplinary portfolio company developing businesses that grow and innovate within the digital space. The company's core focus is to be digital-first in everything they do. Tijoh currently owns and manages TwoPlayer, 5&5 Restaurant Consulting, balanwork, Design All Things and Auto Brander. For more information about Tijoh, please visit https://www.tijoh.com/

About Olo
Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry's digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo's enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 100 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 400 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com.

Media Contact for 5&5:
Kelli Miller
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

Media Contact for Olo:
ICR for Olo
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA81463&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/55-partners-with-olo-to-help-restaurants-implement-and-maintain-the-industrys-best-saas-solutions-301359800.html

SOURCE Tijoh; Olo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA81463&Transmission_Id=202108240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA81463&DateId=20210824
