Heidrick & Struggles Adds an Executive Search Consultant in the Americas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a consultant to its Executive Search business in the Americas in July 2021.

"Supporting our clients to find strategic talent solutions is more important than ever as we navigate through the rapid changes brought on by the pandemic," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "Dustin's search experience across sectors has helped countless leadership teams develop a mix of talent and skill that meet the demands of the current dynamic landscape."

Dustin Laws joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Philadelphia office bringing more than 15 years of search experience, spanning a broad array of industry sectors including consumer goods, life sciences, and legal. His search work focuses on both human capital, talent, and people-related roles, as well as functional roles in corporate financial management for clients in professional services. Previously, Dustin was a consultant with another executive search firm.

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Mindi Wood
+1 (212) 551-0930
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG84326&sd=2021-08-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-adds-an-executive-search-consultant-in-the-americas-301361346.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

