LifeStance Health Appoints Seema Verma To Its Board Of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LifeStance Health Appoints Seema Verma To Its Board Of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Verma Brings Over 20 Years of Healthcare Experience as Longest-Serving CMS Administrator, Founder and CEO of Health Policy Consulting Firm

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that Seema Verma, former administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), has been elected to the company's Board of Directors.

Lifestance_Health_Logo.jpg

Verma is a leading national health policy expert with over two decades of experience in the healthcare industry. As the longest-serving CMS administrator in modern history, she oversaw health insurance programs for over 140 million Americans and set out to transform the American healthcare system by lowering costs, improving quality and increasing access. Verma also led efforts to drive telehealth and remote care across the system during the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the barriers to access for patients.

"At a time when Americans' mental health needs have never been greater, LifeStance Health is innovating how convenient, affordable and high-quality mental health care is delivered," said Verma. "Expanding access to care was a key priority during my tenure at CMS, and I'm excited to join LifeStance Health, Michael Lester, and my fellow board members to continue that important work and drive the future of mental health."

"Seema is a valuable addition to our already highly-accomplished board, and we're honored to have her on the team," said Michael Lester, CEO, LifeStance Health. "Her strategic perspective will help us deliver on our mission to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to mental health care."

Prior to CMS, Verma was the founder and CEO of a health policy consulting firm helping states and private industry navigate a range of healthcare issues. Verma received a BS in life sciences from the University of Maryland and a Master of Public Health (MPH) with a concentration in health policy and management from Johns Hopkins University.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH
Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs nearly 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and over 450 centers. To learn more, please visitwww.LifeStance.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF83959&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifestance-health-appoints-seema-verma-to-its-board-of-directors-301361339.html

SOURCE LifeStance Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF83959&Transmission_Id=202108240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF83959&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment