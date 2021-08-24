Lincoln Financial Group Adds New Globally Diversified Index to Flagship Fixed Indexed Annuity to Help Address Inflation and Market Volatility

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) is expanding its flagship fixed indexed annuity product, Lincoln OptiBlend®, to include the BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Index. The index’s global allocation provides investors with greater diversification in their portfolios, as well as daily volatility controls to help mitigate risk. This is particularly important to today’s savers – nearly 50% of pre-retirees are concerned about stock market volatility, and many are taking proactive measures to protect their assets.1

“Investors are looking for financial products to help protect their savings from market loss and inflation, while also seeking innovative new solutions to help reach their retirement goals,” says Tad Fifer, VP and Head of Fixed Annuity Sales, Lincoln Financial Distributors. “With this new index, we are offering clients the opportunity to invest globally with the protection and benefits that Lincoln OptiBlend provides.”

The 1-year and 2-year BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Participation accounts broaden investors’ options within Lincoln OptiBlend to customize their portfolios based on their specific preferences and goals.

BlackRock is a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology working to help people experience financial well-being. “The BlackRock Global Allocation team is pleased to announce our growing partnership with Lincoln Financial Group,” said Russ Koesterich, BlackRock Managing Director, Global Allocation. “With more than 30 years building custom multi-asset solutions and an experienced team of model architects, we are excited that Global Allocation’s insights will be leveraged through this innovative custom index for the Lincoln OptiBlend fixed indexed annuity.”

Lincoln+OptiBlend fixed indexed annuities are a part of Lincoln’s broad suite of annuity products, which were recently recognized by Barron’s for the fifth year in its “The+100+Best+Annuities+for+Today%27s+Market” feature.

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.lfg.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

Important Information:

Lincoln Financial Group® affiliates, their distributors, and their respective employees, representatives, and/or insurance agents do not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice. Please consult an independent professional as to any tax, accounting, or legal statements made herein.

A fixed indexed annuity is intended for retirement or other long-term needs. It is intended for a person who has sufficient cash or other liquid assets for living expenses and other unexpected emergencies, such as medical expenses. A fixed indexed annuity is not a registered security or stock market investment and does not directly participate in any stock or equity investments, or index.

One cannot invest directly in an index. Diversification and asset allocation do not guarantee a profit or protect against loss.

Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuities (contract form ICC1515-619 and state variations) are issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so. Contractual obligations are subject to the claims-paying ability of The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Income taxes are due upon withdrawal and if withdrawn before age 59½, an additional 10% federal tax may apply. Withdrawals and surrenders may be subject to surrender charges and a Market Value Adjustment.

There is no additional tax-deferral benefit for contracts purchased in an IRA, since they are already afforded tax-deferred status.

The BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Index is a product of BlackRock Index Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. BlackRock®, BlackRock Dynamic Allocation, and the corresponding logos are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock. The Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuity is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BlackRock Index Services, LLC, BlackRock, Inc., or any of its affiliates, or any of their respective third-party licensors (including the Index calculation agent, as applicable) (collectively, “BlackRock”). BlackRock has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration or marketing of the Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuity. BlackRock makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuity or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in the Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuity or the ability of the BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Index to track general market performance. BlackRock does not guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness, and/or completeness of the Index or any data or communication related thereto, nor does it have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Index.

Product and features are subject to state availability. Limitations and exclusions may apply.

Not available in New York.

LCN-3719764-081721

1 Lincoln Financial, Consumer Sentiment Tracker, through July 2021

