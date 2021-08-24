Curiosity Stream to Present at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference on September 9th, 2021

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), the leading global factual media company, today announced that Clint Stinchcomb, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Eustace, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference on September 9th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Register by clicking on this link.

The virtual fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for a limited time on CuriosityStream’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.curiositystream.com%2F.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company reaches approximately 20 million paying subscribers worldwide and is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company operates Curiosity Stream, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI).

