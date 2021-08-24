Fiduciary Trust International Welcomes Taylor Custis as Trust Counsel & Senior Relationship Manager Servicing Mid-Atlantic Clients

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Taylor Custis has joined the firm as trust counsel and senior relationship manager. She is based in Atlanta, GA, and will primarily work with clients in the Atlanta area as well as clients and colleagues in Fiduciary Trust International’s offices in the Mid-Atlantic region—including Washington, DC and Radnor, PA—to meet the complex and evolving needs of clients in those markets.

“Taylor has nearly 20 years of experience working closely with ultra-high-net-worth families and providing them with sophisticated estate and wealth planning solutions,” said Gerard F. Joyce, Jr., national head of trust & estates at Fiduciary Trust International. “Her expertise and commitment make her an excellent fit for our organization. We look forward to Taylor partnering with our teams to create and implement strategic plans for helping multiple generations of clients achieve their goals.”

Ms. Custis specializes in collaborating with other advisors to deliver holistic, goals-based wealth planning services to clients, in addition to complex estate, transfer, financial, and tax planning advice. She joins Fiduciary Trust International from Wells Fargo’s Abbot Downing business, where she worked for 14 years, most recently as a senior wealth strategist in charge of wealth planning services for clients in the Southeast. She began her career as an associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, where she worked in the private clients and charitable organizations group.

“The needs and expectations of our clients continue to change, and we must ensure our trusted counsel can provide clients with the additional support they require at this tenuous time,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “Taylor is one such counsel who has a strong track record of delivering financial peace of mind to ultra-high-net-worth families through personalized, holistic, and sophisticated planning.”

Ms. Custis earned her master of laws in taxation from the New York University School of Law, and holds a doctor of law from Tulane Law School. She also graduated from the University of Richmond with a bachelor of science in business administration.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $99 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Reston, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

