State of Nevada Selects UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Medicaid Beneficiaries

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

The state of Nevada has selected Health Plan of Nevada, a UnitedHealthcare company, as one of four managed care organizations to administer its Medicaid program in the counties of Clark and Washoe, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The four-year base contract includes the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Medicaid expansion programs.

Health Plan of Nevada will continue to work closely with the state of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services and its Division of Health Care Financing and Policy, which administers the state’s Medicaid program, to improve the overall health and well-being of Nevada’s Medicaid beneficiaries through a value-based, whole-person, integrated care model.

“We have been honored to partner with the state of Nevada for more than 24 years to help build a strong Medicaid program,” said Kelly Simonson, president, Health Plan of Nevada. “We are committed to serving the health care needs of Nevadans through innovative programs and community investments that increase access to high-quality care and reduce disparities through innovative programs.”

Health Plan of Nevada will offer health benefits for a portion of the more than 600,000 adults and children who meet qualifications for the state’s Medicaid managed care program. Membership will include access to Health Plan of Nevada’s integrated network of behavioral health and physical health providers, essential community providers, and long-term care providers.

UnitedHealthcare currently serves approximately 1 million people in commercial, Medicare and Medicaid plans in Nevada.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005306/en/

