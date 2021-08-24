Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Underwriters Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed initial public offering of Class A common stock have exercised in part their option to purchase additional shares, electing to purchase 904,000 shares resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $10.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Xponential intends to use $9.0 million of such net proceeds to purchase 750,000 LLC Units from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and the remaining proceeds for working capital.

The shares of Class A common stock are expected to be delivered on or about August 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, Citigroup and Piper Sandler are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Baird and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly-qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout.

