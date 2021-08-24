SentinelOne Announces Czech Republic R&D Center

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the launch of a new office and innovation center in Prague, Czech Republic. The new location will house product development functions to augment current teams which span the globe in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

SentinelOne anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next 12 months to leverage the region’s wealth of technical talent, creating local economic and career opportunities.

“SentinelOne is where it is today as a result of the company’s unwavering commitment to technology innovation and delivery,” said Ric Smith, Chief Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “We are highly strategic in where we establish our technology footholds and could not be more excited to set up shop in the Czech Republic - a region renowned for top engineering talent. We look forward to providing outstanding career opportunities to the local workforce while continually evolving the SentinelOne Singularity XDR platform.”

Martin Matula, recently+appointed as Vice President and General Manager, Engineering, Czech Republic Site Lead, leads regional product engineering, enabling rapid innovation and scaled product delivery. Matula will drive engineering team growth in the Czech Republic, expanding throughout central and eastern Europe.

“As our global footprint continues to expand, it’s of great importance that our core cultural values remain intact - trust, accountability, ingenuity, relentlessness, and community,” said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. “This is what drives our OneSentinel identity and powers a unified team working toward a common goal. We can’t wait to welcome talented new Sentinels in the Czech Republic to our family as we continue to set the standard for autonomous cybersecurity protection.”

Learn more about SentinelOne’s Czech+Republic-based+career+opportunities. Explore global career opportunities with SentinelOne here.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005534/en/