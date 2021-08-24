Logo
Belden Delivers Innovation with its Versatile OptiTuff™ Mini Fiber Cable

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, is excited to announce the availability of its new OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution. It doesn’t just stand above other cable solutions in its category—it stands alone.

Fewer layers in the cable and elimination of metal armor make the OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution:

  • Up to 90% lighter than metal armored cable
  • Up to 70% smaller in diameter than metal armored cable
  • Up to 50% smaller in diameter than non-armored cable

It also stands out for being more flexible and easier to install than metal armored cable. Anti-kink properties and a small bend radius provide the flexibility it needs to handle tight and challenging turns with no problems in small spaces, raceways and cable trays.

To support these claims, Belden put its OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution to the test, subjecting it to pull and crush tests way beyond day-to-day use. This cable:

  • Endures the weight of a 31-pound data center tile being dropped on it
  • Withstands a 9,000-pound forklift driving over it
  • Can be stapled to a wall

All the test results confirm: No significant crushing, breaking, kinking or performance issues.

This cable features an innovative, all-dielectric armor that provides superior durability and crush resistance while delivering mechanical properties similar to metal armored products. With no grounding or conduit required, installers also save time and end-users save money.

Belden’s OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution stands alone in its category to combine the durability of metal armored solutions with the performance and installation ease of non-armored solutions for data center, FTTx and POL/PON applications.

“This cable solution is remarkable,” says Kikie Kunplin, product manager for fiber systems at Belden. “Because it’s made of advanced, ruggedized thermoplastic material instead of a metal material, it’s a cost-effective, high-quality alternative to traditional armored cable.”

To learn more about Belden’s OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution, visit www.belden.com%2Foptituff.

Resolving signal transmission needs with IP- and legacy-based solutions that enable a smooth migration to convergence requires a universal approach for enterprise environments. Only Belden’s innovative enterprise connectivity solutions take this universal approach. Belden’s extensive portfolio spans LAN, data centers, building automation and security and access control to keep information running smoothly. Outstanding global service and support capabilities and application-specific warranty programs complete Belden’s unique offering.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademark Notice

Belden and its affiliated companies claim and reserve all rights to their graphic images and text, trade names and trademarks, logos, service names, and similar proprietary marks, and any other intellectual property rights associated with this publication. For instance, BELDEN®, SENDING ALL THE RIGHT SIGNALS®, HIRSCHMANN®, GARRETTCOM®, PPC®, TRIPWIRE®, TOFINO SECURITY®, LUMBERG AUTOMATION® and other distinctive identifiers of Belden and its affiliated companies as used herein are or may be pending or registered or unregistered trademarks of Belden, or its affiliates, in the United States and/or other jurisdictions throughout the world. Belden’s trade names, trademarks, logos, service names, and similar proprietary marks shall not be reprinted or displayed without Belden’s or its affiliated companies’ permission and/or in any form inconsistent with Belden's business interests. Belden reserves the right to demand the discontinuation of any improper use at any time.

Patent Notice

This product may be protected by one or more patents. For further information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belden.com%2Fresources%2Fpatents.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210824005573r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005573/en/

