Belden Delivers Innovation with its Versatile OptiTuff™ Mini Fiber Cable

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, is excited to announce the availability of its new OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution. It doesn’t just stand above other cable solutions in its category—it stands alone.

Fewer layers in the cable and elimination of metal armor make the OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution:

Up to 90% lighter than metal armored cable

Up to 70% smaller in diameter than metal armored cable

Up to 50% smaller in diameter than non-armored cable

It also stands out for being more flexible and easier to install than metal armored cable. Anti-kink properties and a small bend radius provide the flexibility it needs to handle tight and challenging turns with no problems in small spaces, raceways and cable trays.

To support these claims, Belden put its OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution to the test, subjecting it to pull and crush tests way beyond day-to-day use. This cable:

Endures the weight of a 31-pound data center tile being dropped on it

Withstands a 9,000-pound forklift driving over it

Can be stapled to a wall

All the test results confirm: No significant crushing, breaking, kinking or performance issues.

This cable features an innovative, all-dielectric armor that provides superior durability and crush resistance while delivering mechanical properties similar to metal armored products. With no grounding or conduit required, installers also save time and end-users save money.

Belden’s OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution stands alone in its category to combine the durability of metal armored solutions with the performance and installation ease of non-armored solutions for data center, FTTx and POL/PON applications.

“This cable solution is remarkable,” says Kikie Kunplin, product manager for fiber systems at Belden. “Because it’s made of advanced, ruggedized thermoplastic material instead of a metal material, it’s a cost-effective, high-quality alternative to traditional armored cable.”

To learn more about Belden’s OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution, visit www.belden.com%2Foptituff.

