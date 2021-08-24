Logo
GoDaddy Announces New Feature for the Hub: GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments for Pros

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments enables web designers and developers to issue invoices and get paid through a simple integrated user interface

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments, a new feature in the Hub by GoDaddy Pro which enables easier and faster invoicing processing solutions for web designers and developers through a simple integrated user interface. This new innovation was made possible through technology acquired via the Poynt acquisition made in December 2020.

Collecting online payments is one of the top requested features from Pros and with limited alternatives in the market, GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments removes the need for third party tools to manage and create invoices. GoDaddy customers can save time by managing all of their accounts and invoices in one place (e.g., view past invoices or payments, track paid/pending/overdue, issue refunds and receipts, etc.). GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments allows customers to create and send an invoice for free, with a small per-transaction fee to collect payments online with GoDaddy Payments.

"At GoDaddy, we know how busy our customers are managing the everyday tasks of running their own business," said Tara Wellington, Product Lead for the Hub by GoDaddy Pro. "With GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments, we're providing our GoDaddy Pro members with a new solution to more efficiently manage their business invoicing and payments."

"With this new feature, GoDaddy will help me organize and manage all my client invoicing plus tracking them all in one place," said GoDaddy customer Mike Campbell, Business Development Specialist at MC Dynamic. "GoDaddy makes it easier for an entrepreneur like myself to manage and grow my business in a seamless way."

This feature goes live to a limited United States based subset of our GoDaddy Pro audience in August 2021 and will be expanded to more customers over time.

Learn more about GoDaddy Pro Hub here.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA81182&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-announces-new-feature-for-the-hub-godaddy-invoicing-and-payments-for-pros-301359496.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA81182&Transmission_Id=202108240905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA81182&DateId=20210824
