Choice Hotels Commits $50,000 In Grants To Help Franchise Business Owners Serve Their Local Community

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Choice Hotels Commits $50,000 In Grants To Help Franchise Business Owners Serve Their Local Community

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lodging Franchisor Brings Back 'Your Community, Your Choice.' Grant Program with Double the Winners

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 24, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, is bringing back its Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels Local Business Grant Program to recognize and support hotel owners' service efforts. Originally launched in 2019, Choice is doubling its contribution and the number of recipients this year by awarding $5,000 grants to the local charity selections of the 10 winning franchisees, for a total of $50,000 in grants, helping them to make a positive impact in their community.

Choice_Hotels_Your_Community_Your_Choice_Logo.jpg

"Our franchisees and their hotel staff are always serving their communities as well as their guests, and over the past year they have truly exemplified the concept of 'service' beyond the hotel and into the local community — including everything from making masks for healthcare workers to providing rooms and meals to the most vulnerable," said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. "To commend their unwavering commitment to community, especially amid these unprecedented circumstances, we are honoring them again with the 'Your Community, Your Choice.' grant program and doubling the contribution and winners."

As a champion of local businesses since its founding over 80 years ago, Choice Hotels places its franchisees at the center of everything it does — from helping them along the road to economic recovery during the pandemic, to supporting the initiatives that are most important to them and their businesses. Through the Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels' Local Business Grant Program, Choice will help its hotel owners further their longstanding commitment to caring for the communities outside their hotel doors.

The grant program will reward initiatives that benefit the communities Choice-brand hotels serve, ranging from:

  • Supporting those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Rebuilding communities affected by natural disasters.
  • Caring for those less fortunate with food or clothing drives.
  • Mentoring youth or young professionals.
  • Promoting sustainability.
  • Honoring local heroes.
  • Supporting other local businesses or organizations, such as schools and parks.

Choice Hotels' franchisees can apply for the grant beginning today through Sept. 24, 2021 at choicehotelsdevelopment.com/our-business-is-you. Winners will be announced Oct. 21, 2021.

The 'Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels' Local Business Grant Program is one of the many ways Choice serves the communities where its franchisees and their associates work and live, including:

  • Helping those affected by the pandemic, including ongoing efforts with the American Red Cross, Operation Homefront, International Franchise Association, and Serta "Stay Home, Send Beds" Initiative.
  • Reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmentally friendly practices through its Room to be Green program.
  • Partnering with Clean the World to recycle discarded soap and shampoo from hotels so that they can be distributed to people in need around the world.

For more information about the Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels' Local Business Grant Program, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/our-business-is-you. In addition, to learn more about Choice's efforts to support the communities it serves, view the company's Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

favicon.png?sn=PH83202&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-commits-50-000-in-grants-to-help-franchise-business-owners-serve-their-local-community-301361642.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH83202&Transmission_Id=202108240930PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH83202&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment