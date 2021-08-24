Logo
Twistle and ROAMS Partner to Improve Access to Prenatal Care

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Partnership Highlights the Value of Patient Engagement in Improving Maternal Health Outcomes

PR Newswire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistle by Health Catalyst, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCAT) ("Twistle"), a leader in patient engagement technology, is now being used to support obstetric services for patients in Northeastern New Mexico. Rural OB Access & Maternal Services (ROAMS), a federally funded four-year grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, has deployed Twistle across its network of care, which links patients to caregivers across five rural communities in New Mexico, including Taos, Colfax, Union, Harding, and Mora Counties.

Twistle_color_Logo.jpg

"Our goal with ROAMS is to improve maternal access to care in a safe and financially viable model. We support mothers with holistic services, including education and care navigation, and make OB services for our rural communities sustainable. Preventing unnecessary travel, especially for specialty care, is key to the success of this program," said Dr. Timothy Brininger MD, FP/OB, Medical Director of ROAMS.

Dr. Brininger continued, "With Twistle, we connect women directly to their care teams through their mobile phones or a tablet. This technology allows us to reach women wherever they are. We are aiming to improve access, reduce long travel to clinics/specialty care and enhance detection of antepartum and postpartum problems. We know that early intervention prevents a lot of complications."

Twistle's HIPAA-compliant, personalized text-based software supports pre- and post-partum patients with access to supportive messages such has detailed care plan information, educational materials, and reminders about appointments. In addition, the platform can be used to collect assessments and enable providers to communicate with patients to monitor health and allow patients to request assistance. As a result, conditions such as worsening gestational diabetes or hypertension during pregnancy and after delivery may be detected early and managed more safely with better provider-patient engagement.

"In our experience, we have been able to improve access and reduce health inequities by connecting patients to digital care and services and alleviating barriers like transportation issues, inflexible work schedules, and childcare challenges," said Twistle Medical Director Dr. Rameet Singh, MD, MPH. "I am excited to play a role in this important women's health initiative not only through my role at Twistle but also as a practicing OB-GYN in New Mexico."

Twistle's work with ROAMS highlights the value of patient engagement in improving the health of a population and underscores the opportunity for Twistle, together with data and analytics technology and services company Health Catalyst, to deliver massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvements.

To learn more about ROAMS, visit https://roamsnm.org/.

About Twistle by Health Catalyst
Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. In addition, Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring, and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, and reduces the length of stay.

About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Rural OB Access & Maternal Services Project (ROAMS)
ROAMS, the Rural Ob Access & Maternal Service, is a collaboration between Holy Cross Medical Center (HCMC) in Taos, Miner's Colfax Medical Center (MCMC) in Raton, Union County General Hospital (UCGH) in Clayton, Presbyterian Medical Services Questa Health Center (PMS/QHC), and the First Steps program in Taos. Its goal is to improve maternal health outcomes in Northeastern New Mexico. ROAMS is improving maternal access to care in the northeast region of New Mexico by setting up two new prenatal clinics, one at the Questa Health Center and the other at UCGH in Clayton. This will enable coordinated communication between the four hospitals and clinics and will establish telehealth communication with expectant mothers from their own homes. When fully functional it is expected that a patient will be able to engage with her OB providers as well as Maternal-Fetal medicine experts from their own home or their local hospital or clinic.

favicon.png?sn=LA83428&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twistle-and-roams-partner-to-improve-access-to-prenatal-care-301361327.html

SOURCE Twistle by Health Catalyst

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA83428&Transmission_Id=202108240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA83428&DateId=20210824
