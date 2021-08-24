Logo
Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards Sixteen College Scholarships

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, the brand for Intact Financial Corporation's (TSX: IFC) U.S. insurance company subsidiaries, has recently awarded sixteen $3,000 college scholarships: eight to the children and/or grandchildren of Intact employees, and eight to children and/or grandchildren of the company's distribution partners. Recipients were selected based on criteria such as academic performance, leadership roles and participation in school and community activities.

Mike Miller, CEO Global Specialty Lines said, "Through our scholarship program, we are pleased to emphasize our commitment to expanding access to education. We're proud of this year's winners and wish them all the best as they begin the next stage of their academic journeys."

Since its inception in 2003, the program has awarded over 300 students with college scholarships. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following lists this year's award winners, along with their parent's or grandparent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship
Recipient

Company (Parent's or
Grandparent's
employer)

College Attending

Amara Monson

Lockton Companies

University of Wisconsin: Madison

Aurora Sauer

Lockton Companies

University of Minnesota: Twin Cities

Cassandra Bute

NIF Group

Albertus Magnus College

Isabelle Lower

Intact

Quinnipiac University

Jenna Cadieux

Intact

Salve Regina University

Kayla Kearney

Epic Brokers

Johnson & Wales University: Providence

Madeleine Dahl

Intact

University of South Carolina: Columbia

Masin Kearney

Woodruff Sawyer

Oxford College of Emory University

Mitchell Pape

Tegeler and Associates

Central Wyoming College

Morgan Westby

Intact

Colorado State University

Olivia Tartaglia

McGriff

Florida State University

Paxton Dobbins

SecureRisk, LLC

University of Georgia

Sam Falcone

Intact

University of Mount Union

Sarah Capute

Intact

Hamilton College

Vanessa Larson

Intact

Chippewa Valley Technical College

William Sears

Intact

Wentworth Institute of Technology

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax–exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is the marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a member of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a range of specialty insurance products sold through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; management liability; ocean and inland marine; public entities; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about our products and services visit: intactspecialty.com and to remain up to date on news, follow us on Twitter @IntactSpecialty or visit our online newsroom: intactspecialty.com/newsroom. For information about Intact Financial Corporation visit: intactfc.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY83738&sd=2021-08-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intact-insurance-specialty-solutions-awards-sixteen-college-scholarships-301361019.html

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY83738&Transmission_Id=202108240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY83738&DateId=20210824
