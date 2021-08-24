Logo
Leviton and Schlage Integrate Smart Lighting and Smart Door Locks for Enhanced Home Safety, Security and Convenience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

My Leviton App coordinates automatic lighting and locking functions

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, an industry-leading manufacturer of electrical devices enabling people around the world to live and work with greater ease and security, and Schlage, a brand of Allegion and leading provider of home security and access solutions, today announced the ability to pair the connected lighting functionality of the Leviton Decora Smart® Wi-Fi® lighting control line with the Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt. This integration, via the My Leviton app, enables customers to conveniently trigger lighting activity associated with lock activity for improved home safety, security and convenience.

LevitonDecoraSmart_Schlage.jpg

To take advantage of this integrated smart technology, homeowners and professionals simply install and connect the individual Leviton and Schlage products as instructed. The Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices connect to the My Leviton app, and the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt connects to the Schlage Home app. Integrated functionality is achieved through simple steps within the My Leviton app where residents can align lock status with automatic adjustments to lighting, ceiling fans, small appliances and electronics.

Once integrated, homeowners can enjoy the ability to select how their home lighting will appear when leaving or arriving home. For instance, when "Leaving Home," residents may choose to have all lights automatically turn off, which will occur when the one-touch lock or a user lock code is used at the lock's touchscreen. When "Arriving Home," residents may choose to have selected lights automatically turn on, which will occur when an unlock code is used at the lock's touchscreen.

Integrating lighting and locking functions gives residents the ability to no longer walk into a dark home and make sure that lights are not inadvertently left on when leaving the home, saving time and energy. Additionally, with the one-touch lock feature, the My Leviton app can change to "Away" mode to create a lived-in look by randomizing lighting schedules.

"Aligning the smart technology of Leviton and Schlage, two best-in-class century-strong brands, offers homeowners a unique opportunity to enrich their smart home capabilities for easier home security," said Tom Morgan, director of the Works with My Leviton Partner Program at Leviton. "This innovative partnership is just another great example of how Leviton continues to offer thoughtful solutions to homeowners and professionals that are safe, smart and efficient."

Leviton Decora Smart offers robust lighting control solutions using industry-leading technology including Wi-Fi®, Z-Wave Plus® and Zigbee 3.0. Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi dimmers, switches, fan speed controllers, receptacles and 4-button controllers feature removable faceplates to easily change colors without the need to rewire. Color options include Black, Gray, White, Light Almond, Ivory and Brown. Devices can be paired with color-matched Decora or Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates or customized by mixing and matching colors. Decora Smart products are backed by a two-year limited warranty. See warranty for additional details.

"Working together with Leviton to bridge the capabilities of our respective smart technology to upgrade the safety and security of our customers' homes offers a forward-thinking solution to make today's smart homes easier than ever to manage and control," said Mark Jenner, director of technology alliances at Allegion, maker of Schlage locks. "This collaboration delivers clear benefits to the homeowner and provides homebuilders a unique offering for their customers."

The Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt enables secure, remote access from anywhere, without the need for a hub. Featuring built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, the Schlage Encode lock can be managed with the Schlage Home app, to provide homeowners with a simple, easy-to-use solution for access control management. This innovative smart deadbolt is available in a variety of styles and finishes. The Schlage Encode lock is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Ring video doorbells and cameras.

To learn more about the Leviton Decora Smart solutions and the partnership with Schlage, visit www.leviton.com/decorasmart

About Leviton
Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions, convenient access and advanced technology. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Lev_Logo_for_eta_release__003_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE83465&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leviton-and-schlage-integrate-smart-lighting-and-smart-door-locks-for-enhanced-home-safety-security-and-convenience-301360821.html

SOURCE Leviton

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE83465&Transmission_Id=202108240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE83465&DateId=20210824
