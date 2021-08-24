Logo
Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC Buys Altice USA Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Waste Management Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Fox Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altice USA Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Waste Management Inc, Alphabet Inc, Twilio Inc, sells General Electric Co, Fox Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC owns 179 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarkston+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 21,303,983 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  2. Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 19,099,265 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  3. Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 6,196,934 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49%
  4. Stericycle Inc (SRCL) - 4,384,005 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 2,284,689 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 3,603,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $352.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $271.539700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $151.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2827.892400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 139.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $172.406000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
